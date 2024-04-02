For the first time this season, there is a new No. 1 team in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school softball rankings.

Katy (Texas) replaces Pacifica (Garden Grove, Calif.) at the top spot after the Mariners dropped two games at the Michelle Carew Classic in Southern California. Pacific drops 11 spots to No. 12.

The Tigers have outscored their opponents 88-1 over the past six games. Overall, the Lone Star State's top team is averaging over nine runs per game while allowing 10 runs in 27 games. They've held 20 teams scoreless. Arkansas commit Cameryn Harrison, junior LSU commit Lauryn Soeken and Ella-Kate Smith, one of the top pitchers in the Class of 2026, lead arguably the best pitching staff in the country.

Bartow (Fla.) has won 27 games straight dating back to 2023. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com