We now know the names that will be in contention for the 58 spots in this year's NBA Draft, following the release of the early entry candidates on Tuesday. What we don't yet know is the exact order of the draft and who will remain in. Those two variables will be decided by the NBA Draft Lottery on May 12 and then the NCAA's early entry withdrawal deadline of May 29, followed by the NBA's early entry withdrawal (which becomes applicable only to non-NCAA players) of June 16.
While plenty of things will still evolve in the less than two months before draft night(s) on June 26-27, this is an early projection shaped not by intel, but by what I would do in these drafting spots given the information that is currently available.
Round 1 - Pick 1
This is a class without an obvious No. 1 but Sarr is a mobile 7-footer with an elastic build and clear defensive versatility and upside. The biggest questions are with regard to his offense and the extent to which it develops will ultimately dictate his upside. I don't love the fit, alongside a bad shooting Detroit team already littered with young bigs, but if the Pistons go for best available, Sarr is the early favorite.
Round 1 - Pick 2
The Wizards won 15 games this season and may not have more than two or three players on their active roster who are part of their long-term plans. Topic could give them a big point guard with size, feel, and instincts to develop with the benefit of having ample minutes to play through the growing pains in the coming years.
Round 1- Pick 3
I am higher on Holland than most. He's competitive, with solid wing size, and improved shooting. I also think pairing him with Brandon Miller, although counterintuitive at first, could work as Holland's motor, physicality, and defensive oriented pedigree could be a nice complement for last year's No. 2 overall pick in a Tatum/Brown type mold.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Buzelis is one of the most naturally talented prospects in the class with good size, versatile offensive tools and the potential to play either the three or the four. The production hasn't always lived up to the potential, but he's still very young and gives Portland a high upside building block up front to pair with its young guards.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Some people have Risacher as high as No. 1 given his wing size, shooting and defensive potential. The 3-and-D prototype gives him a high-floor and would also make him a very nice fit along the generational big man they San Antonio has up front, who just happens to be a fellow Frenchman.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 187 lbs
Sheppard exceeded all expectations this year at Kentucky, specifically with his shooting which fueled some incredible efficiency metrics. He's not exactly the long athlete that the Raptors have prioritized in the past, but should still be a nice fit alongside as they rebuild around Scottie Barnes.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Connecticut • Soph • 7'2" / 280 lbs
The Grizzlies need a rim-protecting true five-man and Clingan is the best one in this year's draft. When he was fully healthy this year for UConn, he dominated on that end of the floor, while being extremely efficient with still untapped potential offensively.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 215 lbs
Castle just seems like a classic Danny Ainge type of guy – big and strong on the perimeter, tough, multi-positional and a hard-nosed perimeter defender. If the shooting or on-ball creation ever clicks, his stock goes to another level.
From Brooklyn Nets
Round 1 - Pick 9
Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 176 lbs
Dillingham is one of the most skilled and dynamic players in the draft, but he's a total non-defender. That means playing for Ime Udoka could be total sink or swim, but if it's the latter it's another big draft day win for the Rockets on a young roster that he would fit nicely on.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Colorado • Fr • 6'8" / 190 lbs
Williams is the ultimate high-risk high-reward prospect in this draft, but if everything goes right like it has thus far for his older brother (OKC's Jalen), he could theoretically give them the type of long-term young asset that could be a major building block.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 213 lbs
There are few players in this draft more ready to contribute on the offensive end of the floor. With the Bulls still fighting to hold off a full rebuild and simultaneously pondering the long-term fate of players like Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, they can plug Knecht next to Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu without a major drop-off.
From Houston Rockets
Round 1 - Pick 12
Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 195 lbs
He doesn't necessarily have the paint touching ability that the Thunder have built their potent offense around, but Walter could add some shooting, spacing and potential defense in a valuable 3-and-D prototype on the wing that should support their dynamic young talent already in place.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jared McCain PG
Duke • Fr • 6'3" / 197 lbs
If the Kings lose Malik Monk in free agency, there could be a notable hole in the backcourt and McCain is the best equipped to attempt to fill those minutes. His shooting, energy and increasing on/off ball versatility make him intriguing in what would be a homecoming of sorts.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Duke • Soph • 7'0" / 248 lbs
Filipowski is a highly skilled big who would give them both a contingency plan behind DeAndre Ayton and a change-up, who could potentially provide some inverted playmaking to highlight their young and developing perimeter scorers.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Devin Carter PG
Providence • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Just like Jaime Jaquez a year earlier, Carter is an elite competitor who fits the Heat's culture. The fact that his father, Anthony Carter, has roots in the organization would only make the transition that much more seamless.
Round 1 - Pick 16
USC • Fr • 6'5" / 210 lbs
Collier is a powerful lead guard who can push pace and play pick-and-roll. He has the physical tools to be a better defender than we've seen thus far, while the jumper is another question, but he would add some needed backcourt depth next to Tyrese Maxey.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Ryan Dunn SF
Virginia • Soph • 6'8" / 216 lbs
For Dunn to be in the mix this high, he's going to have to convince teams he has more shooting potential than he showed this year. He's an elite defender, so if he can make spot-up shots he could be ready to contribute from Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Kansas • Fr • 6'9" / 202 lbs
The Magic would love to get a shooter like Knecht or McCain here, but if they're both off the board, Furphy could make sense. He's still so young and going to require a lot of patience, but has shown an accelerated learning curve.
From Indiana Pacers
Round 1 - Pick 19
Salaun could very well be off the board here, but if not, he provides the type of athlete in the middle of the lineup that Toronto had been known to prioritize not too long ago and yet now finds themselves without much of.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Baylor • Fr • 7'0" / 235 lbs
If the Cavaliers ever elect to break up their twin towers of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, this would give them a rim-running, shot-blocking, lob threat waiting in the wings to develop.
From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 1 - Pick 21
Tyler Kolek PG
Marquette • Sr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Kolek is a maestro in the pick-and-roll and was actually a knockdown shooter in high school. He also has elite intangibles and floor vision, which fit nicely with this Pelicans roster.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Pittsburgh • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs
The temptation will be to find someone capable of playing immediate minutes, but if the Suns elect to take a swing given their lack of first-rounders in the future, Carrington has high upside outcomes down the road that make him intriguing.
From New Orleans Pelicans
Round 1 - Pick 23
Colorado • Sr • 6'9" / 220 lbs
A well-rounded role player who can space the floor, move the ball and be a scoring threat without much volume, da Silva could be a nice plug and play option here.
From Dallas Mavericks
Round 1 - Pick 24
Kansas • Sr • 6'7" / 212 lbs
New York coach Tom Thibodeau loves defense and McCullar is as good as anyone here. The overall culture of the current Knicks should be a fit too as they could add another versatile, multi-positional guy in the middle of the lineup.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Purdue • Sr • 7'4" / 300 lbs
The Knicks have a two-headed monster at the center position right now, but if they lose Isaiah Hartenstein to free agency, the two-time college basketball player of the year would be a definite option to be their back-up big.
From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 26
Indiana • Soph • 7'0" / 242 lbs
Ware showed significant growth this year at Indiana and has undeniable talent with inside-out tools that have been improving since high school. There may be bust potential, but this is a risk worth taking for a Washington team that realistically won't challenge for the playoffs next season.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Kentucky • Fr • 6'8" / 203 lbs
Edwards didn't live up to expectations at Kentucky this season, but showed flashes of what made him a five-star prospect in high school. There are plenty of people who haven't given up on the big lefty wing yet.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Dayton • Jr • 6'10" / 235 lbs
An athletic big who made notable strides with his shooting this season, Holmes could provide a backup for Nikola Jokic and maybe even slide over to the four at times.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Sweden • Fr • 6'10" / 225 lbs
He's the type of versatile plug-and-play two-way player that can fit a lot of holes and provide roster flexibility for a Utah team that is expected to be very active in the trade market in the near future.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Oso Ighodaro SF
Marquette • Sr • 6'11" / 235 lbs
Al Horford will be 38 years old when next season begins and Kristaps Porzingis' durability is a constant variable. Ighodaro can really pass and he has a soft touch. If he can turn that into a capable shot, he could contend for that spot.