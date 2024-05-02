Round 1 - Pick 1 Alex Sarr C France • 7'1" / 217 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st This is a class without an obvious No. 1 but Sarr is a mobile 7-footer with an elastic build and clear defensive versatility and upside. The biggest questions are with regard to his offense and the extent to which it develops will ultimately dictate his upside. I don't love the fit, alongside a bad shooting Detroit team already littered with young bigs, but if the Pistons go for best available, Sarr is the early favorite.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Nikola Topic PG Serbia • 6'6" / 201 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd The Wizards won 15 games this season and may not have more than two or three players on their active roster who are part of their long-term plans. Topic could give them a big point guard with size, feel, and instincts to develop with the benefit of having ample minutes to play through the growing pains in the coming years.

Round 1- Pick 3 Ron Holland PF G League Ignite • 6'6" / 204 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 19.5 RPG 6.7 APG 3.1 3P% 24.0% I am higher on Holland than most. He's competitive, with solid wing size, and improved shooting. I also think pairing him with Brandon Miller, although counterintuitive at first, could work as Holland's motor, physicality, and defensive oriented pedigree could be a nice complement for last year's No. 2 overall pick in a Tatum/Brown type mold.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Matas Buzelis PF G League Ignite • 6'8" / 209 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 14.1 RPG 6.6 APG 1.9 3P% 27.3% Buzelis is one of the most naturally talented prospects in the class with good size, versatile offensive tools and the potential to play either the three or the four. The production hasn't always lived up to the potential, but he's still very young and gives Portland a high upside building block up front to pair with its young guards.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Zaccharie Risacher SF France • 6'9" / 204 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Some people have Risacher as high as No. 1 given his wing size, shooting and defensive potential. The 3-and-D prototype gives him a high-floor and would also make him a very nice fit along the generational big man they San Antonio has up front, who just happens to be a fellow Frenchman.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Reed Sheppard SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 187 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 12.5 RPG 4.1 APG 4.5 3P% 52.1% Sheppard exceeded all expectations this year at Kentucky, specifically with his shooting which fueled some incredible efficiency metrics. He's not exactly the long athlete that the Raptors have prioritized in the past, but should still be a nice fit alongside as they rebuild around Scottie Barnes.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Donovan Clingan C Connecticut • Soph • 7'2" / 280 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 13 RPG 7.4 APG 1.5 3P% 25% The Grizzlies need a rim-protecting true five-man and Clingan is the best one in this year's draft. When he was fully healthy this year for UConn, he dominated on that end of the floor, while being extremely efficient with still untapped potential offensively.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Stephon Castle PG Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 215 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 11.1 RPG 4.7 APG 2.9 3P% 26.7% Castle just seems like a classic Danny Ainge type of guy – big and strong on the perimeter, tough, multi-positional and a hard-nosed perimeter defender. If the shooting or on-ball creation ever clicks, his stock goes to another level.

From From Brooklyn Nets Round 1 - Pick 9 Rob Dillingham PG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 176 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 15.2 RPG 2.9 APG 3.9 3P% 44.4% Dillingham is one of the most skilled and dynamic players in the draft, but he's a total non-defender. That means playing for Ime Udoka could be total sink or swim, but if it's the latter it's another big draft day win for the Rockets on a young roster that he would fit nicely on.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Cody Williams SG Colorado • Fr • 6'8" / 190 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 11.9 RPG 3 APG 1.6 3P% 41.5% Williams is the ultimate high-risk high-reward prospect in this draft, but if everything goes right like it has thus far for his older brother (OKC's Jalen), he could theoretically give them the type of long-term young asset that could be a major building block.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Dalton Knecht SG Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 213 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 21.7 RPG 4.9 APG 1.8 3P% 39.7% There are few players in this draft more ready to contribute on the offensive end of the floor. With the Bulls still fighting to hold off a full rebuild and simultaneously pondering the long-term fate of players like Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, they can plug Knecht next to Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu without a major drop-off.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 12 Ja'Kobe Walter SG Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 195 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14.5 RPG 4.4 APG 1.4 3P% 34.1% He doesn't necessarily have the paint touching ability that the Thunder have built their potent offense around, but Walter could add some shooting, spacing and potential defense in a valuable 3-and-D prototype on the wing that should support their dynamic young talent already in place.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jared McCain PG Duke • Fr • 6'3" / 197 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 14.3 RPG 5 APG 1.9 3P% 41.4% If the Kings lose Malik Monk in free agency, there could be a notable hole in the backcourt and McCain is the best equipped to attempt to fill those minutes. His shooting, energy and increasing on/off ball versatility make him intriguing in what would be a homecoming of sorts.

From From Golden State Warriors Round 1 - Pick 14 Kyle Filipowski C Duke • Soph • 7'0" / 248 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.4 RPG 8.3 APG 2.8 3P% 34.8% Filipowski is a highly skilled big who would give them both a contingency plan behind DeAndre Ayton and a change-up, who could potentially provide some inverted playmaking to highlight their young and developing perimeter scorers.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Devin Carter PG Providence • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 6th PPG 19.7 RPG 8.7 APG 3.6 3P% 37.7% Just like Jaime Jaquez a year earlier, Carter is an elite competitor who fits the Heat's culture. The fact that his father, Anthony Carter, has roots in the organization would only make the transition that much more seamless.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Isaiah Collier PG USC • Fr • 6'5" / 210 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 16.3 RPG 2.9 APG 4.3 3P% 33.8% Collier is a powerful lead guard who can push pace and play pick-and-roll. He has the physical tools to be a better defender than we've seen thus far, while the jumper is another question, but he would add some needed backcourt depth next to Tyrese Maxey.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Ryan Dunn SF Virginia • Soph • 6'8" / 216 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 8.1 RPG 6.9 APG 0.8 3P% 20% For Dunn to be in the mix this high, he's going to have to convince teams he has more shooting potential than he showed this year. He's an elite defender, so if he can make spot-up shots he could be ready to contribute from Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Johnny Furphy SG Kansas • Fr • 6'9" / 202 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 9 RPG 4.9 APG 1 3P% 35.2% The Magic would love to get a shooter like Knecht or McCain here, but if they're both off the board, Furphy could make sense. He's still so young and going to require a lot of patience, but has shown an accelerated learning curve.

From From Indiana Pacers Round 1 - Pick 19 Tidjane Salaun SF France • 6'9" / 212 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Salaun could very well be off the board here, but if not, he provides the type of athlete in the middle of the lineup that Toronto had been known to prioritize not too long ago and yet now finds themselves without much of.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Yves Missi C Baylor • Fr • 7'0" / 235 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 10.7 RPG 5.6 APG 0.4 3P% 0 If the Cavaliers ever elect to break up their twin towers of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, this would give them a rim-running, shot-blocking, lob threat waiting in the wings to develop.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 21 Tyler Kolek PG Marquette • Sr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 15.3 RPG 4.9 APG 7.7 3P% 38.8% Kolek is a maestro in the pick-and-roll and was actually a knockdown shooter in high school. He also has elite intangibles and floor vision, which fit nicely with this Pelicans roster.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Carlton Carrington PG Pittsburgh • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 8th PPG 13.8 RPG 5.2 APG 4.1 3P% 32.2% The temptation will be to find someone capable of playing immediate minutes, but if the Suns elect to take a swing given their lack of first-rounders in the future, Carrington has high upside outcomes down the road that make him intriguing.

From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 1 - Pick 23 Tristan da Silva PF Colorado • Sr • 6'9" / 220 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th PPG 16 RPG 5.1 APG 2.4 3P% 39.5% A well-rounded role player who can space the floor, move the ball and be a scoring threat without much volume, da Silva could be a nice plug and play option here.

From From Dallas Mavericks Round 1 - Pick 24 Kevin McCullar Jr. SG Kansas • Sr • 6'7" / 212 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 11th PPG 18.3 RPG 6 APG 4.1 3P% 33.3% New York coach Tom Thibodeau loves defense and McCullar is as good as anyone here. The overall culture of the current Knicks should be a fit too as they could add another versatile, multi-positional guy in the middle of the lineup.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Zach Edey C Purdue • Sr • 7'4" / 300 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 25.2 RPG 12.2 APG 2 3P% 50% The Knicks have a two-headed monster at the center position right now, but if they lose Isaiah Hartenstein to free agency, the two-time college basketball player of the year would be a definite option to be their back-up big.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 26 Kel'el Ware C Indiana • Soph • 7'0" / 242 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 15.9 RPG 9.9 APG 1.5 3P% 42.5% Ware showed significant growth this year at Indiana and has undeniable talent with inside-out tools that have been improving since high school. There may be bust potential, but this is a risk worth taking for a Washington team that realistically won't challenge for the playoffs next season.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Justin Edwards SF Kentucky • Fr • 6'8" / 203 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th PPG 8.8 RPG 3.4 APG 0.9 3P% 36.5% Edwards didn't live up to expectations at Kentucky this season, but showed flashes of what made him a five-star prospect in high school. There are plenty of people who haven't given up on the big lefty wing yet.

Round 1 - Pick 28 DaRon Holmes II PF Dayton • Jr • 6'10" / 235 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 20.4 RPG 8.5 APG 2.6 3P% 38.6% An athletic big who made notable strides with his shooting this season, Holmes could provide a backup for Nikola Jokic and maybe even slide over to the four at times.

From From Oklahoma City Thunder Round 1 - Pick 29 Bobi Klintman PF Sweden • Fr • 6'10" / 225 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 6th He's the type of versatile plug-and-play two-way player that can fit a lot of holes and provide roster flexibility for a Utah team that is expected to be very active in the trade market in the near future.