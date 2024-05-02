Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade v Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade - Turkish Airlines EuroLeague
We now know the names that will be in contention for the 58 spots in this year's NBA Draft, following the release of the early entry candidates on Tuesday. What we don't yet know is the exact order of the draft and who will remain in. Those two variables will be decided by the NBA Draft Lottery on May 12 and then the NCAA's early entry withdrawal deadline of May 29, followed by the NBA's early entry withdrawal (which becomes applicable only to non-NCAA players) of June 16.

While plenty of things will still evolve in the less than two months before draft night(s) on June 26-27, this is an early projection shaped not by intel, but by what I would do in these drafting spots given the information that is currently available.

Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Alex Sarr C
France • 7'1" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
This is a class without an obvious No. 1 but Sarr is a mobile 7-footer with an elastic build and clear defensive versatility and upside. The biggest questions are with regard to his offense and the extent to which it develops will ultimately dictate his upside. I don't love the fit, alongside a bad shooting Detroit team already littered with young bigs, but if the Pistons go for best available, Sarr is the early favorite.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Nikola Topic PG
Serbia • 6'6" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Wizards won 15 games this season and may not have more than two or three players on their active roster who are part of their long-term plans. Topic could give them a big point guard with size, feel, and instincts to develop with the benefit of having ample minutes to play through the growing pains in the coming years.
Round 1- Pick 3
player headshot
Ron Holland PF
G League Ignite • 6'6" / 204 lbs
Projected Team
Charlotte
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
19.5
RPG
6.7
APG
3.1
3P%
24.0%
I am higher on Holland than most. He's competitive, with solid wing size, and improved shooting. I also think pairing him with Brandon Miller, although counterintuitive at first, could work as Holland's motor, physicality, and defensive oriented pedigree could be a nice complement for last year's No. 2 overall pick in a Tatum/Brown type mold.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Matas Buzelis PF
G League Ignite • 6'8" / 209 lbs
Projected Team
Portland
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
14.1
RPG
6.6
APG
1.9
3P%
27.3%
Buzelis is one of the most naturally talented prospects in the class with good size, versatile offensive tools and the potential to play either the three or the four. The production hasn't always lived up to the potential, but he's still very young and gives Portland a high upside building block up front to pair with its young guards.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Zaccharie Risacher SF
France • 6'9" / 204 lbs
Projected Team
San Antonio
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
Some people have Risacher as high as No. 1 given his wing size, shooting and defensive potential. The 3-and-D prototype gives him a high-floor and would also make him a very nice fit along the generational big man they San Antonio has up front, who just happens to be a fellow Frenchman.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Reed Sheppard SG
Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 187 lbs
Projected Team
Toronto
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
12.5
RPG
4.1
APG
4.5
3P%
52.1%
Sheppard exceeded all expectations this year at Kentucky, specifically with his shooting which fueled some incredible efficiency metrics. He's not exactly the long athlete that the Raptors have prioritized in the past, but should still be a nice fit alongside as they rebuild around Scottie Barnes.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Donovan Clingan C
Connecticut • Soph • 7'2" / 280 lbs
Projected Team
Memphis
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
13
RPG
7.4
APG
1.5
3P%
25%
The Grizzlies need a rim-protecting true five-man and Clingan is the best one in this year's draft. When he was fully healthy this year for UConn, he dominated on that end of the floor, while being extremely efficient with still untapped potential offensively.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Stephon Castle PG
Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Utah
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
11.1
RPG
4.7
APG
2.9
3P%
26.7%
Castle just seems like a classic Danny Ainge type of guy – big and strong on the perimeter, tough, multi-positional and a hard-nosed perimeter defender. If the shooting or on-ball creation ever clicks, his stock goes to another level.
  From Brooklyn Nets
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Rob Dillingham PG
Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 176 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
15.2
RPG
2.9
APG
3.9
3P%
44.4%
Dillingham is one of the most skilled and dynamic players in the draft, but he's a total non-defender. That means playing for Ime Udoka could be total sink or swim, but if it's the latter it's another big draft day win for the Rockets on a young roster that he would fit nicely on.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Cody Williams SG
Colorado • Fr • 6'8" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
11.9
RPG
3
APG
1.6
3P%
41.5%
Williams is the ultimate high-risk high-reward prospect in this draft, but if everything goes right like it has thus far for his older brother (OKC's Jalen), he could theoretically give them the type of long-term young asset that could be a major building block.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Dalton Knecht SG
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 213 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
21.7
RPG
4.9
APG
1.8
3P%
39.7%
There are few players in this draft more ready to contribute on the offensive end of the floor. With the Bulls still fighting to hold off a full rebuild and simultaneously pondering the long-term fate of players like Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, they can plug Knecht next to Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu without a major drop-off.
  From Houston Rockets
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Ja'Kobe Walter SG
Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Oklahoma City
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
14.5
RPG
4.4
APG
1.4
3P%
34.1%
He doesn't necessarily have the paint touching ability that the Thunder have built their potent offense around, but Walter could add some shooting, spacing and potential defense in a valuable 3-and-D prototype on the wing that should support their dynamic young talent already in place.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Jared McCain PG
Duke • Fr • 6'3" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Sacramento
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
5th
PPG
14.3
RPG
5
APG
1.9
3P%
41.4%
If the Kings lose Malik Monk in free agency, there could be a notable hole in the backcourt and McCain is the best equipped to attempt to fill those minutes. His shooting, energy and increasing on/off ball versatility make him intriguing in what would be a homecoming of sorts.
  From Golden State Warriors
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Kyle Filipowski C
Duke • Soph • 7'0" / 248 lbs
Projected Team
Portland
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
16.4
RPG
8.3
APG
2.8
3P%
34.8%
Filipowski is a highly skilled big who would give them both a contingency plan behind DeAndre Ayton and a change-up, who could potentially provide some inverted playmaking to highlight their young and developing perimeter scorers.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Devin Carter PG
Providence • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
6th
PPG
19.7
RPG
8.7
APG
3.6
3P%
37.7%
Just like Jaime Jaquez a year earlier, Carter is an elite competitor who fits the Heat's culture. The fact that his father, Anthony Carter, has roots in the organization would only make the transition that much more seamless.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Isaiah Collier PG
USC • Fr • 6'5" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
16.3
RPG
2.9
APG
4.3
3P%
33.8%
Collier is a powerful lead guard who can push pace and play pick-and-roll. He has the physical tools to be a better defender than we've seen thus far, while the jumper is another question, but he would add some needed backcourt depth next to Tyrese Maxey.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Ryan Dunn SF
Virginia • Soph • 6'8" / 216 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Lakers
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
8.1
RPG
6.9
APG
0.8
3P%
20%
For Dunn to be in the mix this high, he's going to have to convince teams he has more shooting potential than he showed this year. He's an elite defender, so if he can make spot-up shots he could be ready to contribute from Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Johnny Furphy SG
Kansas • Fr • 6'9" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Orlando
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
6th
PPG
9
RPG
4.9
APG
1
3P%
35.2%
The Magic would love to get a shooter like Knecht or McCain here, but if they're both off the board, Furphy could make sense. He's still so young and going to require a lot of patience, but has shown an accelerated learning curve.
  From Indiana Pacers
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Tidjane Salaun SF
France • 6'9" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
Toronto
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Salaun could very well be off the board here, but if not, he provides the type of athlete in the middle of the lineup that Toronto had been known to prioritize not too long ago and yet now finds themselves without much of.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Yves Missi C
Baylor • Fr • 7'0" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
10.7
RPG
5.6
APG
0.4
3P%
0
If the Cavaliers ever elect to break up their twin towers of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, this would give them a rim-running, shot-blocking, lob threat waiting in the wings to develop.
  From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Tyler Kolek PG
Marquette • Sr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
7th
PPG
15.3
RPG
4.9
APG
7.7
3P%
38.8%
Kolek is a maestro in the pick-and-roll and was actually a knockdown shooter in high school. He also has elite intangibles and floor vision, which fit nicely with this Pelicans roster.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Carlton Carrington PG
Pittsburgh • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Phoenix
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
8th
PPG
13.8
RPG
5.2
APG
4.1
3P%
32.2%
The temptation will be to find someone capable of playing immediate minutes, but if the Suns elect to take a swing given their lack of first-rounders in the future, Carrington has high upside outcomes down the road that make him intriguing.
  From New Orleans Pelicans
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Tristan da Silva PF
Colorado • Sr • 6'9" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Milwaukee
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
16
RPG
5.1
APG
2.4
3P%
39.5%
A well-rounded role player who can space the floor, move the ball and be a scoring threat without much volume, da Silva could be a nice plug and play option here.
  From Dallas Mavericks
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Kevin McCullar Jr. SG
Kansas • Sr • 6'7" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
New York
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
11th
PPG
18.3
RPG
6
APG
4.1
3P%
33.3%
New York coach Tom Thibodeau loves defense and McCullar is as good as anyone here. The overall culture of the current Knicks should be a fit too as they could add another versatile, multi-positional guy in the middle of the lineup.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Zach Edey C
Purdue • Sr • 7'4" / 300 lbs
Projected Team
New York
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
5th
PPG
25.2
RPG
12.2
APG
2
3P%
50%
The Knicks have a two-headed monster at the center position right now, but if they lose Isaiah Hartenstein to free agency, the two-time college basketball player of the year would be a definite option to be their back-up big.
  From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Kel'el Ware C
Indiana • Soph • 7'0" / 242 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
6th
PPG
15.9
RPG
9.9
APG
1.5
3P%
42.5%
Ware showed significant growth this year at Indiana and has undeniable talent with inside-out tools that have been improving since high school. There may be bust potential, but this is a risk worth taking for a Washington team that realistically won't challenge for the playoffs next season.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Justin Edwards SF
Kentucky • Fr • 6'8" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
5th
PPG
8.8
RPG
3.4
APG
0.9
3P%
36.5%
Edwards didn't live up to expectations at Kentucky this season, but showed flashes of what made him a five-star prospect in high school. There are plenty of people who haven't given up on the big lefty wing yet.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
DaRon Holmes II PF
Dayton • Jr • 6'10" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
20.4
RPG
8.5
APG
2.6
3P%
38.6%
An athletic big who made notable strides with his shooting this season, Holmes could provide a backup for Nikola Jokic and maybe even slide over to the four at times.
  From Oklahoma City Thunder
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Bobi Klintman PF
Sweden • Fr • 6'10" / 225 lbs
Projected Team
Utah
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
6th
He's the type of versatile plug-and-play two-way player that can fit a lot of holes and provide roster flexibility for a Utah team that is expected to be very active in the trade market in the near future.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Oso Ighodaro SF
Marquette • Sr • 6'11" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Boston
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
7th
PPG
13.4
RPG
6.9
APG
2.9
3P%
0%
Al Horford will be 38 years old when next season begins and Kristaps Porzingis' durability is a constant variable. Ighodaro can really pass and he has a soft touch. If he can turn that into a capable shot, he could contend for that spot.