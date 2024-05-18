The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers have renewed their playoff rivalry in the 2024 NBA postseason, as their latest clash has met all the expectations. The Pacers protected their home court on Friday to force a do-or-die Game 7, slated for Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

Pascal Siakam finished with 25 points and seven rebounds in Game 6, Myles Turner added 17 points and eight rebounds, and Indiana turned the tables on New York with a 116-103 victory. Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard each scored 15 points, with Nembhard pulling down six rebounds and dishing out six assists.

For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson finished with 31 points and five assists but he missed his final 11 shots in the first half. Deuce McBride added 20 points and Donte DiVincenzo had 17. But the short-handed Knicks may have suffered yet another blow when Josh Hart left in the fourth quarter with what the Knicks called abdominal soreness.

Injuries have been a theme for New York in this postseason. On Friday, the Knicks played without four key players: forwards OG Anunoby, Bojan Bogdanovic and Julius Randle, and backup center Mitchell Robinson. Only Anunoby, who injured his left hamstring in the second half of Game 2 and hasn't played since, appears to have a chance to return Sunday.

The good news for the Knicks is they don't have to return to Indiana, where they've lost nine straight playoff games. New York is one win away from reaching its first conference final since 2000. Indiana hasn't played in the conference finals since 2014.

Here's everything you need to know as the Knicks and Pacers continue their renewed rivalry in Game 7.

Knicks vs. Pacers schedule, scores

All times Eastern | * If necessary

Knicks vs. Pacers, Game 7

Where to watch

Time: 3:30 p.m ET | Date: Sunday, May 19

Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York

TV channel: ABC | Streaming: ESPN/fubo

Storylines

Knicks: All eyes will be on the injury report leading up to Sunday's Game 7, as the Knicks will desperately hope that Josh Hart is able to suit up for the win-or-go-home situation against the Pacers. Hart took a hit to the midsection in the first quarter, and while he still managed 31 minutes of action, it wasn't without some laboring. He also didn't return to the game after checking out at the 9:53 mark of the fourth quarter and shortly after, was ruled out for the remainder of the game with abdominal soreness. Hart is New York's Iron Man, and up to Friday night was averaging nearly 43 minutes a game in the postseason. If he's unavailable, or not fully healthy for Sunday, not only will it be just another name to add to the already lengthy injury list for the Knicks, but it will put them at a major disadvantage against a Pacers team that showed new life in Game 6.

Pacers: Indiana quite literally out-bullied the Knicks on Friday. Who knew that was possible? They out-rebounded New York and didn't turn the ball over nearly as much as they did in Game 5, two key difference makers in their win to force a Game 7. If they can carry that over to Sunday afternoon, especially as the Knicks continue to deal with a litany of injuries, the Pacers will have a fair shot of shocking the Knicks at Madison Square Garden and advancing to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2014.

Prediction

Opening series odds: Knicks -265, Pacers +210

Series odds after Game 4: Knicks -132, Pacers +112

I think the Pacers found a formula in Game 6. In addition to shooting nearly 54% from the field, they were the more aggressive team, which is a difficult thing to do against a Tom Thibodeau-coached team. Combine that with Josh Hart's status up in the air -- even if he does play he may not be 100% -- and I think the Pacers walk out of Madison Square Garden with a win. The pick: Pacers +2.5