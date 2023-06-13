State title games over the weekend caused significant changes to the MaxPreps Top 25 high school softball rankings as the final week of play now leads to the crowning of the 2023 MaxPreps National Champion.

Second-ranked Ballard (Louisville, Ky.) accomplished something done twice before: winning consecutive Kentucky state championships. Led by University of Kentucky commit Emory Donaldson, the Bruins displayed their dominance by delivering 12 hits and scoring 12 runs to defeat Henderson County on Saturday. Donaldson, a senior, contributed four base hits, including a pair of doubles on her future home field. Louisville commit Brooke Gray concluded her prep career with an outstanding performance, recording 10 strikeouts in the circle. ...

