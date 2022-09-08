MaxPreps has produced a national high school football record book and basketball record book and now it adds volleyball to the library.



MaxPreps now has single season and career leaders in kills, assists, aces and blocks. In the coming weeks MaxPreps will add records for single game, along with coaching and team records.



Records are compiled using the National Federation of High Schools record book, state association record books and the MaxPreps leaderboards.



Coaches are encourage to e-mail kevinaskeland65@gmail.com any additions or corrections for inclusion to the record book.

MaxPreps National High School Volleyball Record Book



Career Leaders

Kills | Assists | Aces | Blocks



Single Season Leaders

Kills | Assists | Aces | Blocks



Single Game Leaders

Coming Sept. ...

