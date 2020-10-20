MaxPreps is known for its accomplished and dedicated freelance professional photographers that cover high school sporing events, and the spectacular images they take are showcased in the pro galleries.

Despite limitations on access due to COVID-19 and several states that have delayed high school sports until 2021, our photographers captured some amazing and memorable shots during the first two months of the 2020 fall season.

Here are 11 of the best photos published during the past two months of August and September. These images and others were submitted for consideration by photographers in our pro network.

