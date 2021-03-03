IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) and Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) dominate the MaxPreps Preseason All-America Baseball Team and represent all of the players from the state of Florida.



Outfielder James Wood, infielder Tommy White and junior outfielder Elijah Green represent IMG Academy while the pitching duo of Irving Carter and Andrew Painter represent Calvary Christian Academy. The five players make Florida the leader on the All-America squad while California is second with four players.



The players are chosen based on previous all-state and All-America honors, statistics, and national rankings by Perfect Game and Prep Baseball Report.

Preseason MaxPreps All-America baseball team



P — Andrew Painter | Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) | 6-7 | 230

Went 2-1 in three appearances last year with 27 strikeouts in 12 innings pitched. ...

