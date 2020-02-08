GAMETRACKER
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
LIVE
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
TWEETS
bot 7th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
1
2
3
4
- PITCHER0.1 IP, SO, 11 P
- BATTER1-2, 2 R, BB, SO, 2B
4 K. Schwarber 4: 93 mph Fastball Ball 3-1 3: 82 mph Curveball Ball 2-1 2: 80 mph Curveball Strike looking 1-1 1: 95 mph Fastball Ball 1-0 3 J. Baez 6: 81 mph Curveball Baez struck out swinging 2-3 5: 83 mph Curveball Foul 2-2 4: 84 mph Slider Strike looking 2-2 3: 94 mph Fastball Ball 2-1 2: 87 mph Slider Strike looking 1-1 1: 95 mph Fastball Ball 1-0 5TH INNING Arcia singled to right, Narvaez scored, Gamel to third 1 5 4TH INNING Happ singled to center, Hoerner scored, Caratini to second 0 5 Caratini singled to right, Heyward scored, Hoerner to third 0 4 Hoerner reached on an infield single to shortstop, Contreras scored, Heyward to second 0 3 Contreras doubled to deep right center, Schwarber scored 0 2 2ND INNING Heyward grounded out to second, Schwarber scored 0 1
LAST OUT
- J. Baez SSBaez struck out swinging
DUE UPBOTTOM 7TH
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|E. Sogard 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.100
|.250
|.100
|.350
|0.0
|C. Yelich LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.083
|.083
|.333
|.417
|-1.5
|K. Hiura 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.091
|.167
|.091
|.258
|3.0
|J. Smoak 1B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.273
|.273
|.636
|.909
|1.0
|L. Morrison DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|O. Narvaez C
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|.143
|.455
|.286
|.740
|2.5
|L. Cain CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.300
|.300
|.400
|.700
|-0.5
|B. Gamel RF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|.429
|.667
|1.095
|1.5
|O. Arcia SS
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.400
|.400
|.400
|.800
|2.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|E. Sogard 3B
|3
|C. Yelich LF
|3
|K. Hiura 2B
|2
|J. Smoak 1B
|3
|L. Morrison DH
|3
|O. Narvaez C
|1
|L. Cain CF
|3
|B. Gamel RF
|2
|O. Arcia SS
|3
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|K. Bryant 3B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.077
|.077
|.077
|.154
|0.0
|A. Rizzo 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.125
|.462
|.500
|.962
|0.0
|J. Baez SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.182
|.308
|.182
|.490
|0.5
|K. Schwarber LF
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|.375
|.500
|.875
|1.375
|4.5
|W. Contreras C
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.222
|.300
|.333
|.633
|3.0
|J. Heyward RF
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.100
|.000
|.100
|3.0
|N. Hoerner 2B
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|.667
|1.167
|5.0
|V. Caratini DH
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.375
|.444
|.500
|.944
|1.5
|J. Phegley PH-DH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|I. Happ CF
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|.300
|.556
|.856
|1.5
|HITTERS
|AB
|K. Bryant 3B
|4
|A. Rizzo 1B
|3
|J. Baez SS
|3
|K. Schwarber LF
|2
|W. Contreras C
|3
|J. Heyward RF
|2
|N. Hoerner 2B
|3
|V. Caratini DH
|2
|J. Phegley PH-DH
|1
|I. Happ CF
|3
- 2B - J. Smoak
- RBI - O. Arcia
- 2-Out RBI - O. Arcia
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - E. Sogard, J. Smoak, L. Morrison
- 2B - K. Schwarber, W. Contreras, N. Hoerner
- RBI - W. Contreras (2), J. Heyward, N. Hoerner, V. Caratini, I. Happ (3)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - K. Schwarber 2 (2), V. Caratini
- SB - K. Hiura
- DP - (Bryant-Rizzo)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|F. Peralta
|3.0
|3
|4
|4
|2
|3
|0
|12.00
|1.67
|0.5
|C. Knebel
|0.1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6.75
|2.25
|-3.5
|E. Lauer
|2.2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|0.00
|0.75
|7.0
|B. Wahl
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|F. Peralta
|3.0
|C. Knebel
|0.1
|E. Lauer
|2.2
|B. Wahl
|0.1
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|T. Chatwood
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|8
|0
|1.50
|0.83
|19.0
|C. Sadler
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|6.00
|-2.0
|K. Ryan
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|T. Chatwood
|6.0
|C. Sadler
|0.1
|K. Ryan
|0.2
- Pitches-Strikes - F. Peralta 66-37, C. Knebel 18-13, E. Lauer 46-30, B. Wahl 11-5
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - F. Peralta 3-3, C. Knebel 1-0, E. Lauer 0-3
- Batters Faced - F. Peralta 15, C. Knebel 4, E. Lauer 10, B. Wahl
- Pitches-Strikes - T. Chatwood 84-51, C. Sadler 15-5, K. Ryan 2-2
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Chatwood 5-2, C. Sadler 1-0, K. Ryan 1-0
- Batters Faced - T. Chatwood 23, C. Sadler 3, K. Ryan
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|C. Burnes RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Claudio RP
|0-0
|0
|0.2
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|J. Feyereisen RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|9.00
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1.00
|J. Grimm RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Hader RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Houser SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Lindblom RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|D. Phelps SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|B. Suter RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|D. Williams RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|B. Woodruff SP
|0-1
|0
|5.0
|3.60
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|1.00
|E. Yardley RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|C. Burnes RP
|-
|A. Claudio RP
|0-0
|J. Feyereisen RP
|0-0
|J. Grimm RP
|-
|J. Hader RP
|-
|A. Houser SP
|-
|J. Lindblom RP
|-
|D. Phelps SP
|-
|B. Suter RP
|-
|D. Williams RP
|-
|B. Woodruff SP
|0-1
|E. Yardley RP
|-
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|R. Brothers RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|Y. Darvish SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|K. Hendricks SP
|1-0
|0
|9.0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.33
|J. Jeffress RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Kimbrel RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Lester SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|D. Maples RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Mills RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Norwood RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|R. Tepera SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|D. Underwood RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|R. Wick RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|D. Winkler RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|R. Brothers RP
|-
|Y. Darvish SP
|-
|K. Hendricks SP
|1-0
|J. Jeffress RP
|-
|C. Kimbrel RP
|-
|J. Lester SP
|-
|D. Maples RP
|-
|A. Mills RP
|-
|J. Norwood RP
|-
|R. Tepera SP
|-
|D. Underwood RP
|-
|R. Wick RP
|-
|D. Winkler RP
|-
- NOW PITCHING0.1 IP, SO, 11 P
- NOW BATTING1-2, 2 R, BB, SO, 2B
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|E. Sogard 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.100
|.250
|.100
|.350
|0.0
|C. Yelich LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.083
|.083
|.333
|.417
|-1.5
|K. Hiura 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.091
|.167
|.091
|.258
|3.0
|J. Smoak 1B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.273
|.273
|.636
|.909
|1.0
|L. Morrison DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|O. Narvaez C
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|.143
|.455
|.286
|.740
|2.5
|L. Cain CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.300
|.300
|.400
|.700
|-0.5
|B. Gamel RF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|.429
|.667
|1.095
|1.5
|O. Arcia SS
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.400
|.400
|.400
|.800
|2.0
|Total
|23
|1
|3
|1
|0
|4
|8
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|E. Sogard 3B
|3
|C. Yelich LF
|3
|K. Hiura 2B
|2
|J. Smoak 1B
|3
|L. Morrison DH
|3
|O. Narvaez C
|1
|L. Cain CF
|3
|B. Gamel RF
|2
|O. Arcia SS
|3
|Total
|23
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|K. Bryant 3B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.077
|.077
|.077
|.154
|0.0
|A. Rizzo 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.125
|.462
|.500
|.962
|0.0
|J. Baez SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.182
|.308
|.182
|.490
|0.5
|K. Schwarber LF
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|.375
|.500
|.875
|1.375
|4.5
|W. Contreras C
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.222
|.300
|.333
|.633
|3.0
|J. Heyward RF
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.100
|.000
|.100
|3.0
|N. Hoerner 2B
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|.667
|1.167
|5.0
|V. Caratini DH
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.375
|.444
|.500
|.944
|1.5
|J. Phegley PH-DH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|I. Happ CF
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|.300
|.556
|.856
|1.5
|Total
|26
|5
|7
|5
|0
|3
|11
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|K. Bryant 3B
|4
|A. Rizzo 1B
|3
|J. Baez SS
|3
|K. Schwarber LF
|2
|W. Contreras C
|3
|J. Heyward RF
|2
|N. Hoerner 2B
|3
|V. Caratini DH
|2
|J. Phegley PH-DH
|1
|I. Happ CF
|3
|Total
|26
- 2B - J. Smoak
- RBI - O. Arcia
- 2-Out RBI - O. Arcia
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - E. Sogard, J. Smoak, L. Morrison
- 2B - K. Schwarber, W. Contreras, N. Hoerner
- RBI - W. Contreras (2), J. Heyward, N. Hoerner, V. Caratini, I. Happ (3)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - K. Schwarber 2 (2), V. Caratini
- SB - K. Hiura
- DP - (Bryant-Rizzo)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|F. Peralta
|3.0
|3
|4
|4
|2
|3
|0
|12.00
|1.67
|0.5
|C. Knebel
|0.1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6.75
|2.25
|-3.5
|E. Lauer
|2.2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|0.00
|0.75
|7.0
|B. Wahl
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|Total
|6.1
|7
|5
|5
|3
|11
|0
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|F. Peralta
|3.0
|C. Knebel
|0.1
|E. Lauer
|2.2
|B. Wahl
|0.1
|Total
|6.1
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|T. Chatwood
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|8
|0
|1.50
|0.83
|19.0
|C. Sadler
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|6.00
|-2.0
|K. Ryan
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|Total
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|8
|0
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|T. Chatwood
|6.0
|C. Sadler
|0.1
|K. Ryan
|0.2
|Total
|7.0
- Pitches-Strikes - F. Peralta 66-37, C. Knebel 18-13, E. Lauer 46-30, B. Wahl 11-5
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - F. Peralta 3-3, C. Knebel 1-0, E. Lauer 0-3
- Batters Faced - F. Peralta 15, C. Knebel 4, E. Lauer 10, B. Wahl
- Pitches-Strikes - T. Chatwood 84-51, C. Sadler 15-5, K. Ryan 2-2
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Chatwood 5-2, C. Sadler 1-0, K. Ryan 1-0
- Batters Faced - T. Chatwood 23, C. Sadler 3, K. Ryan
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|C. Burnes RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Claudio RP
|0-0
|0
|0.2
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|J. Feyereisen RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|9.00
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1.00
|J. Grimm RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Hader RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Houser SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Lindblom RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|D. Phelps SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|B. Suter RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|D. Williams RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|B. Woodruff SP
|0-1
|0
|5.0
|3.60
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|1.00
|E. Yardley RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|C. Burnes RP
|-
|A. Claudio RP
|0-0
|J. Feyereisen RP
|0-0
|J. Grimm RP
|-
|J. Hader RP
|-
|A. Houser SP
|-
|J. Lindblom RP
|-
|D. Phelps SP
|-
|B. Suter RP
|-
|D. Williams RP
|-
|B. Woodruff SP
|0-1
|E. Yardley RP
|-
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|R. Brothers RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|Y. Darvish SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|K. Hendricks SP
|1-0
|0
|9.0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.33
|J. Jeffress RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Kimbrel RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Lester SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|D. Maples RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Mills RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Norwood RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|R. Tepera SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|D. Underwood RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|R. Wick RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|D. Winkler RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|R. Brothers RP
|-
|Y. Darvish SP
|-
|K. Hendricks SP
|1-0
|J. Jeffress RP
|-
|C. Kimbrel RP
|-
|J. Lester SP
|-
|D. Maples RP
|-
|A. Mills RP
|-
|J. Norwood RP
|-
|R. Tepera SP
|-
|D. Underwood RP
|-
|R. Wick RP
|-
|D. Winkler RP
|-
5TH INNING Arcia singled to right, Narvaez scored, Gamel to third 1 5 4TH INNING Happ singled to center, Hoerner scored, Caratini to second 0 5 Caratini singled to right, Heyward scored, Hoerner to third 0 4 Hoerner reached on an infield single to shortstop, Contreras scored, Heyward to second 0 3 Contreras doubled to deep right center, Schwarber scored 0 2 2ND INNING Heyward grounded out to second, Schwarber scored 0 1
- Josh Phegley at designated hitter
- Casey Sadler relieved Tyler Chatwood
- O. Narvaez: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Narvaez walked
- L. Cain: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Cain grounded out to pitcher, Narvaez to second
- B. Gamel: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Gamel walked
- Kyle Ryan relieved Casey Sadler
- O. Arcia: Foul, Arcia grounded into double play third to first, Narvaez out at third
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Chatwood Pitching:
- C. Yelich: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Yelich struck out looking
- K. Hiura: Ball, Ball, Hiura lined out to center
- J. Smoak: Smoak doubled to deep right center
- L. Morrison: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Morrison grounded out to shortstop
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Josh Phegley hit for Victor Caratini
- V. Caratini: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Caratini struck out looking
- I. Happ: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Happ struck out looking
- K. Bryant: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Bryant singled to center
- A. Rizzo: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Rizzo struck out swinging
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- T. Chatwood Pitching:
- L. Morrison: Strike swinging, Foul, Morrison grounded out to second
- O. Narvaez: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Narvaez walked
- L. Cain: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Cain struck out swinging
- B. Gamel: Foul, Gamel singled to right, Narvaez to second
- O. Arcia: Ball, Arcia singled to right, Narvaez scored, Gamel to third
- E. Sogard: Strike looking, Ball, Sogard lined out to shortstop
- Middle of the 5th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- F. Peralta Pitching:
- K. Schwarber: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Schwarber walked
- W. Contreras: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Contreras doubled to deep right center, Schwarber scored
- J. Heyward: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Heyward walked
- Corey Knebel relieved Freddy Peralta
- N. Hoerner: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Hoerner reached on an infield single to shortstop, Contreras scored, Heyward to second
- V. Caratini: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Caratini singled to right, Heyward scored, Hoerner to third
- I. Happ: Happ singled to center, Hoerner scored, Caratini to second
- K. Bryant: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul tip, Bryant struck out on foul tip
- Eric Lauer relieved Corey Knebel
- A. Rizzo: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Rizzo struck out swinging
- J. Baez: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Baez walked, Caratini to third, Happ to second
- K. Schwarber: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Schwarber struck out swinging
- End of the 4th (4 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Chatwood Pitching:
- B. Gamel: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Gamel struck out swinging
- O. Arcia: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Arcia grounded out to third
- E. Sogard: Strike looking, Sogard grounded out to third
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- F. Peralta Pitching:
- I. Happ: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Happ popped out to catcher
- K. Bryant: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul tip, Bryant struck out on foul tip
- A. Rizzo: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Rizzo hit by pitch
- J. Baez: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Baez flied out to deep left
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- F. Peralta Pitching:
- K. Schwarber: Schwarber doubled to deep right
- W. Contreras: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul tip, Contreras struck out on foul tip
- J. Heyward: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Schwarber to third on wild pitch, Ball, Heyward grounded out to second, Schwarber scored
- N. Hoerner: Hoerner doubled to shallow left
- V. Caratini: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Caratini struck out looking
- End of the 2nd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Chatwood Pitching:
- E. Sogard: Sogard lined out to left
- C. Yelich: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Yelich struck out swinging
- K. Hiura: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Hiura walked
- J. Smoak: Ball, Ball, Hiura stole second, Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Smoak struck out looking
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
0-0
W-L
0.0
IP
0.00
ERA
-
SO/BB
0.00
WHIP
0-0
W-L
0.0
IP
0.00
ERA
-
SO/BB
0.00
WHIP
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 E. Sogard 3B
|7
|1
|1
|0
|.143
|2 C. Yelich LF
|9
|1
|2
|1
|.111
|3 K. Hiura 2B
|9
|1
|0
|0
|.111
|4 J. Smoak 1B
|8
|2
|1
|1
|.250
|5 L. Morrison DH
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6 O. Narvaez C
|6
|1
|1
|0
|.167
|7 L. Cain CF
|7
|3
|1
|0
|.429
|8 B. Gamel RF
|4
|1
|2
|0
|.250
|9 O. Arcia SS
|7
|3
|0
|0
|.429
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 K. Bryant 3B
|9
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|2 A. Rizzo 1B
|5
|1
|1
|1
|.200
|3 J. Baez SS
|8
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|4 K. Schwarber LF
|6
|2
|2
|1
|.333
|5 W. Contreras C
|6
|1
|1
|0
|.167
|6 J. Heyward RF
|7
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|7 N. Hoerner 2B
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|8 V. Caratini DH
|6
|2
|0
|0
|.333
|9 I. Happ CF
|6
|1
|2
|1
|.167
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Brett Anderson
|Finger
|07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
|Brock Holt
|Ankle
|07-25-2020Probable for Jul 26
|Raymond Black
|Shoulder
|08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
|Luis Urias
|Not Injury Related
|08-08-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 9
|Angel Perdomo
|Illness
|08-02-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 3
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Daniel Descalso
|Ankle
|09-04-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 5
|Jose Quintana
|Thumb
|08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
|Brad Wieck
|Hamstring
|08-04-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 5