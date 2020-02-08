GAMETRACKER
bot 7th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
1
2
3
4
4: Ball
93 mph Fastball
  • 4K. Schwarber
    4: 93 mph FastballBall3-1
    3: 82 mph CurveballBall2-1
    2: 80 mph CurveballStrike looking1-1
    1: 95 mph FastballBall1-0
  • 3J. Baez
    6: 81 mph CurveballBaez struck out swinging2-3
    5: 83 mph CurveballFoul2-2
    4: 84 mph SliderStrike looking2-2
    3: 94 mph FastballBall2-1
    2: 87 mph SliderStrike looking1-1
    1: 95 mph FastballBall1-0
  • 5TH INNING
    		Arcia singled to right, Narvaez scored, Gamel to third15
  • 4TH INNING
    		Happ singled to center, Hoerner scored, Caratini to second05
    		Caratini singled to right, Heyward scored, Hoerner to third04
    		Hoerner reached on an infield single to shortstop, Contreras scored, Heyward to second03
    		Contreras doubled to deep right center, Schwarber scored02
  • 2ND INNING
    		Heyward grounded out to second, Schwarber scored01
    123456789RHE
    MIL1-1
    		0000100--130
    CHC1-1
    		0104000--570
    • Wrigley FieldChicago, Illinois
    MILBrewers
    CHCCubs
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    E. Sogard 3B30000002.100.250.100.3500.0
    C. Yelich LF30000030.083.083.333.417-1.5
    K. Hiura 2B20000100.091.167.091.2583.0
    J. Smoak 1B30100021.273.273.636.9091.0
    L. Morrison DH30000001.000.000.000.0000.0
    O. Narvaez C11000210.143.455.286.7402.5
    L. Cain CF30000012.300.300.400.700-0.5
    B. Gamel RF20100110.333.429.6671.0951.5
    O. Arcia SS30110002.400.400.400.8002.0
    HITTERSAB
    E. Sogard 3B3
    C. Yelich LF3
    K. Hiura 2B2
    J. Smoak 1B3
    L. Morrison DH3
    O. Narvaez C1
    L. Cain CF3
    B. Gamel RF2
    O. Arcia SS3
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      K. Bryant 3B40100022.077.077.077.1540.0
      A. Rizzo 1B30000023.125.462.500.9620.0
      J. Baez SS30000111.182.308.182.4900.5
      K. Schwarber LF22100113.375.500.8751.3754.5
      W. Contreras C31110021.222.300.333.6333.0
      J. Heyward RF21010100.000.100.000.1003.0
      N. Hoerner 2B31210000.500.500.6671.1675.0
      V. Caratini DH20110011.375.444.500.9441.5
      J. Phegley PH-DH10000010.000.000.000.000-0.5
      I. Happ CF30110010.222.300.556.8561.5
      HITTERSAB
      K. Bryant 3B4
      A. Rizzo 1B3
      J. Baez SS3
      K. Schwarber LF2
      W. Contreras C3
      J. Heyward RF2
      N. Hoerner 2B3
      V. Caratini DH2
      J. Phegley PH-DH1
      I. Happ CF3
        BATTING
        • 2B - J. Smoak
        • RBI - O. Arcia
        • 2-Out RBI - O. Arcia
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - E. Sogard, J. Smoak, L. Morrison
        BATTING
        • 2B - K. Schwarber, W. Contreras, N. Hoerner
        • RBI - W. Contreras (2), J. Heyward, N. Hoerner, V. Caratini, I. Happ (3)
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - K. Schwarber 2 (2), V. Caratini
        BASERUNNING
        • SB - K. Hiura
        FIELDING
        • DP - (Bryant-Rizzo)
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        F. Peralta3.034423012.001.670.5
        C. Knebel0.13110106.752.25-3.5
        E. Lauer2.21001600.000.757.0
        B. Wahl0.10000100.000.000.5
        PITCHERSIP
        F. Peralta3.0
        C. Knebel0.1
        E. Lauer2.2
        B. Wahl0.1
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        T. Chatwood6.03112801.500.8319.0
        C. Sadler0.10002000.006.00-2.0
        K. Ryan0.20000000.000.000.0
        PITCHERSIP
        T. Chatwood6.0
        C. Sadler0.1
        K. Ryan0.2
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - F. Peralta 66-37, C. Knebel 18-13, E. Lauer 46-30, B. Wahl 11-5
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - F. Peralta 3-3, C. Knebel 1-0, E. Lauer 0-3
        • Batters Faced - F. Peralta 15, C. Knebel 4, E. Lauer 10, B. Wahl
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - T. Chatwood 84-51, C. Sadler 15-5, K. Ryan 2-2
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Chatwood 5-2, C. Sadler 1-0, K. Ryan 1-0
        • Batters Faced - T. Chatwood 23, C. Sadler 3, K. Ryan
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        R. Braun 1B3000000.000.000.000.000
        A. Garcia RF8110004.125.125.125.250
        J. Gyorko 3B.000.000.000.000
        B. Holt 2B.000.000.000.000
        M. Pina C.000.000.000.000
        BENCHAB
        R. Braun 1B3
        A. Garcia RF8
        J. Gyorko 3B
        B. Holt 2B
        M. Pina C
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        A. Almora CF.000.000.000.000
        D. Bote 2B.000.000.000.000
        J. Kipnis 2B.000.000.000.000
        S. Souza RF.000.000.000.000
        BENCHAB
        A. Almora CF
        D. Bote 2B
        J. Kipnis 2B
        S. Souza RF
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        C. Burnes RP-0.00.000.00
        A. Claudio RP0-000.20.00000010.00
        J. Feyereisen RP0-001.09.00111011.00
        J. Grimm RP-0.00.000.00
        J. Hader RP-0.00.000.00
        A. Houser SP-0.00.000.00
        J. Lindblom RP-0.00.000.00
        D. Phelps SP-0.00.000.00
        B. Suter RP-0.00.000.00
        D. Williams RP-0.00.000.00
        B. Woodruff SP0-105.03.60421151.00
        E. Yardley RP-0.00.000.00
        BULLPENW-L
        C. Burnes RP-
        A. Claudio RP0-0
        J. Feyereisen RP0-0
        J. Grimm RP-
        J. Hader RP-
        A. Houser SP-
        J. Lindblom RP-
        D. Phelps SP-
        B. Suter RP-
        D. Williams RP-
        B. Woodruff SP0-1
        E. Yardley RP-
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        R. Brothers RP-0.00.000.00
        Y. Darvish SP-0.00.000.00
        K. Hendricks SP1-009.00.00300090.33
        J. Jeffress RP-0.00.000.00
        C. Kimbrel RP-0.00.000.00
        J. Lester SP-0.00.000.00
        D. Maples RP-0.00.000.00
        A. Mills RP-0.00.000.00
        J. Norwood RP-0.00.000.00
        R. Tepera SP-0.00.000.00
        D. Underwood RP-0.00.000.00
        R. Wick RP-0.00.000.00
        D. Winkler RP-0.00.000.00
        BULLPENW-L
        R. Brothers RP-
        Y. Darvish SP-
        K. Hendricks SP1-0
        J. Jeffress RP-
        C. Kimbrel RP-
        J. Lester SP-
        D. Maples RP-
        A. Mills RP-
        J. Norwood RP-
        R. Tepera SP-
        D. Underwood RP-
        R. Wick RP-
        D. Winkler RP-
            • 5TH INNING
              		Arcia singled to right, Narvaez scored, Gamel to third15
            • 4TH INNING
              		Happ singled to center, Hoerner scored, Caratini to second05
              		Caratini singled to right, Heyward scored, Hoerner to third04
              		Hoerner reached on an infield single to shortstop, Contreras scored, Heyward to second03
              		Contreras doubled to deep right center, Schwarber scored02
            • 2ND INNING
              		Heyward grounded out to second, Schwarber scored01
            • 7TH INNING
              • Josh Phegley at designated hitter
              • Casey Sadler relieved Tyler Chatwood
              • O. Narvaez: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Narvaez walked
              • L. Cain: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Cain grounded out to pitcher, Narvaez to second
              • B. Gamel: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Gamel walked
              • Kyle Ryan relieved Casey Sadler
              • O. Arcia: Foul, Arcia grounded into double play third to first, Narvaez out at third
              • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • Bobby Wahl relieved Eric Lauer
              • J. Baez: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Baez struck out swinging
              • K. Schwarber: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball
            • 6TH INNING
              • T. Chatwood Pitching:
              • C. Yelich: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Yelich struck out looking
              • K. Hiura: Ball, Ball, Hiura lined out to center
              • J. Smoak: Smoak doubled to deep right center
              • L. Morrison: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Morrison grounded out to shortstop
              • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • Josh Phegley hit for Victor Caratini
              • V. Caratini: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Caratini struck out looking
              • I. Happ: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Happ struck out looking
              • K. Bryant: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Bryant singled to center
              • A. Rizzo: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Rizzo struck out swinging
              • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • 5TH INNING
              • T. Chatwood Pitching:
              • L. Morrison: Strike swinging, Foul, Morrison grounded out to second
              • O. Narvaez: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Narvaez walked
              • L. Cain: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Cain struck out swinging
              • B. Gamel: Foul, Gamel singled to right, Narvaez to second
              • O. Arcia: Ball, Arcia singled to right, Narvaez scored, Gamel to third
              • E. Sogard: Strike looking, Ball, Sogard lined out to shortstop
              • Middle of the 5th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • E. Lauer Pitching:
              • W. Contreras: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Contreras struck out swinging
              • J. Heyward: Strike looking, Foul, Heyward flied out to deep center
              • N. Hoerner: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Hoerner flied out to deep center
              • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 4TH INNING
              • T. Chatwood Pitching:
              • C. Yelich: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Yelich struck out swinging
              • K. Hiura: Ball, Hiura flied out to left
              • J. Smoak: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Smoak struck out swinging
              • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • F. Peralta Pitching:
              • K. Schwarber: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Schwarber walked
              • W. Contreras: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Contreras doubled to deep right center, Schwarber scored
              • J. Heyward: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Heyward walked
              • Corey Knebel relieved Freddy Peralta
              • N. Hoerner: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Hoerner reached on an infield single to shortstop, Contreras scored, Heyward to second
              • V. Caratini: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Caratini singled to right, Heyward scored, Hoerner to third
              • I. Happ: Happ singled to center, Hoerner scored, Caratini to second
              • K. Bryant: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul tip, Bryant struck out on foul tip
              • Eric Lauer relieved Corey Knebel
              • A. Rizzo: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Rizzo struck out swinging
              • J. Baez: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Baez walked, Caratini to third, Happ to second
              • K. Schwarber: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Schwarber struck out swinging
              • End of the 4th (4 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 3RD INNING
              • T. Chatwood Pitching:
              • B. Gamel: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Gamel struck out swinging
              • O. Arcia: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Arcia grounded out to third
              • E. Sogard: Strike looking, Sogard grounded out to third
              • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • F. Peralta Pitching:
              • I. Happ: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Happ popped out to catcher
              • K. Bryant: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul tip, Bryant struck out on foul tip
              • A. Rizzo: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Rizzo hit by pitch
              • J. Baez: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Baez flied out to deep left
              • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 2ND INNING
              • T. Chatwood Pitching:
              • L. Morrison: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Morrison lined out to center
              • O. Narvaez: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Narvaez struck out swinging
              • L. Cain: Ball, Cain grounded out to third
              • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • F. Peralta Pitching:
              • K. Schwarber: Schwarber doubled to deep right
              • W. Contreras: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul tip, Contreras struck out on foul tip
              • J. Heyward: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Schwarber to third on wild pitch, Ball, Heyward grounded out to second, Schwarber scored
              • N. Hoerner: Hoerner doubled to shallow left
              • V. Caratini: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Caratini struck out looking
              • End of the 2nd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 1ST INNING
              • T. Chatwood Pitching:
              • E. Sogard: Sogard lined out to left
              • C. Yelich: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Yelich struck out swinging
              • K. Hiura: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Hiura walked
              • J. Smoak: Ball, Ball, Hiura stole second, Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Smoak struck out looking
              • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • F. Peralta Pitching:
              • K. Bryant: Strike looking, Ball, Bryant flied out to deep center
              • A. Rizzo: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Rizzo flied out to deep right
              • J. Baez: Foul, Foul, Baez grounded out to third
              • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)

            MILBrewers
            CHCCubs
            • Wrigley FieldChicago, Illinois
            TEAM STATS
            1-1
            .206
            AVG
            2
            HR
            8
            R
            3.18
            ERA
            1-1
            .183
            AVG
            3
            HR
            6
            R
            4.00
            ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHERS
            F. PeraltaR
            0-0
            W-L
            0.0
            IP
            0.00
            ERA
            -
            SO/BB
            0.00
            WHIP
            T. ChatwoodR
            0-0
            W-L
            0.0
            IP
            0.00
            ERA
            -
            SO/BB
            0.00
            WHIP
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .F. Peralta
            R
            0-0
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .T. Chatwood
            R
            0-0
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 E. Sogard 3B7110.143
            2 C. Yelich LF9121.111
            3 K. Hiura 2B9100.111
            4 J. Smoak 1B8211.250
            5 L. Morrison DH-----
            6 O. Narvaez C6110.167
            7 L. Cain CF7310.429
            8 B. Gamel RF4120.250
            9 O. Arcia SS7300.429
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 K. Bryant 3B9000.000
            2 A. Rizzo 1B5111.200
            3 J. Baez SS8200.250
            4 K. Schwarber LF6221.333
            5 W. Contreras C6110.167
            6 J. Heyward RF7000.000
            7 N. Hoerner 2B3100.333
            8 V. Caratini DH6200.333
            9 I. Happ CF6121.167
            INJURIES
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Brett AndersonFinger07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
            Brock HoltAnkle07-25-2020Probable for Jul 26
            Raymond BlackShoulder08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
            Luis UriasNot Injury Related08-08-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 9
            Angel PerdomoIllness08-02-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 3
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Daniel DescalsoAnkle09-04-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 5
            Jose QuintanaThumb08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
            Brad WieckHamstring08-04-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 5
