Mike Fiers Elbow 06-07-2021 Expected to be out until at least Jun 8

Trevor Rosenthal Shoulder 07-14-2021 Expected to be out until at least Jul 15

Chad Pinder Knee 05-13-2021 Expected to be out until at least May 14

J.B. Wendelken Oblique 05-21-2021 Expected to be out until at least May 22

A.J. Puk Biceps 05-20-2021 Expected to be out until at least May 21