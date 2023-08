Max Stassi Personal 08-09-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 10

Mike Trout Wrist 08-06-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 7

Anthony Rendon Lower Leg 08-15-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 16

Brandon Drury Shoulder 08-02-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 3

Chris Devenski Hamstring 08-06-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 7

Gio Urshela Pelvis 01-31-2024 Out for the season

Taylor Ward Face 09-29-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 30

Mickey Moniak Foot 08-02-2023 Probable for Aug 3

Jose Marte Elbow 08-08-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 9

Jose Quijada Elbow 06-30-2024 Out for the season

Jo Adell Oblique 09-06-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 7

Griffin Canning Calf 08-12-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 13

Chris Rodriguez Shoulder 08-14-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 15

Jose Suarez Shoulder 08-17-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 18

Davis Daniel Shoulder 08-14-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 15

Austin Warren Elbow 06-30-2024 Out for the season

Logan O'Hoppe Shoulder 08-24-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 25

Sam Bachman Shoulder 08-17-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 18