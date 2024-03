Wade Miley Groin 04-08-2024 Expected to be out until at least Apr 9

Devin Williams Back 06-13-2024 Expected to be out until at least Jun 14

Taylor Clarke Knee 04-14-2024 Expected to be out until at least Apr 15

Jake Junis Shoulder 03-25-2024 Probable for Mar 26

Brandon Woodruff Shoulder 01-31-2025 Out for the season