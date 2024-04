Josh Taylor Biceps 04-08-2024 Expected to be out until at least Apr 9

Kyle Wright Shoulder 01-31-2025 Out for the season

Carlos Hernandez Shoulder 04-11-2024 Expected to be out until at least Apr 12

Kris Bubic Elbow 06-30-2024 Expected to be out until at least Jul 1

Jacob Brentz Hamstring 04-30-2024 Expected to be out until at least May 1