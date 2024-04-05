The Texas Rangers and host Kansas City Royals meet Sunday afternoon in the rubber game of their three-game series.

After scoring one run combined in their previous two losses, the Rangers rolled to a 15-4 win Saturday, setting season highs for runs and hits (17).

"Our guys did a great job of bouncing back after a tough night," Texas manager Bruce Bochy said. "It's all about being resilient in this game."

Ten Rangers had at least one hit in the win one day after Texas lost the series opener 7-1.

"It's good to see everybody do something tonight to help the cause," Bochy said. "You get shut down the night before and the guys came out and put together great at-bats. It was good for all of them, for their confidence."

Nathaniel Lowe had four hits and two RBIs to lead the charge. His two-out bases-loaded single in the fourth ended the outing for Royals starter Michael Wacha.

"Convincing myself that he can't beat me," Lowe said of raising his confidence level after being down 0-2 during that fourth-inning at-bat. "It's the same with anybody, whether it's a leverage guy, a closer, or the best starter in baseball, at no point can you give in."

Lowe believes the club is trying to refashion its offense.

"This offense (is) regaining its identity this year," he said. "If we're going to score 15 without hitting the ball out of the yard, then that's the plan we'll have to go with."

Right-hander Jon Gray (1-1, 2.48 ERA) will take the mound for Texas. Kansas City recalled Daniel Lynch IV from Triple-A Omaha to make his first start of the season and his first ever against the Rangers.

Gray has allowed no more than one earned run in each of his past five starts.

In two starts against the Royals, Gray is 1-1 with a 1.98 ERA. Hunter Renfroe has three home runs among six hits in 15 at-bats against Gray.

Kansas City is only the 10th team since 1995 to allow fewer than 100 runs through its first 33 games.

Royals right-hander Alec Marsh has been on the injured list since taking a liner off his pitching elbow in an April 24 start against the Blue Jays, but his return appears to be close.

Marsh will make a rehab start for Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. He has thrown three bullpen sessions and is expected to be limited to about 60 pitches.

Though he has not suffered any setbacks in his recovery, the Royals remain cautious.

"We need to see how he bounces back," Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro said. "Because of where the swelling is, on the flexor (muscle). We think he's good, but that's why we couldn't take that chance and he's going to not know until he goes out there and really tries to cut loose."

"All is good," Marsh said. "The progress we made from when it happened to now is great. So, just take it day by day."

