2018 College Baseball preview: Preseason rankings, prospects, what and how to watch

Still somewhat frigid Hot Stove got you down? Chins up, people of baseball. Soon enough the winding journey to the College World Series in Omaha begins in earnest, and that -- blessedly -- means meaningful, for-keeps baseball played in February. February!

Yes, the start of the 2018 college baseball season is upon us, and now it's time preview that very thing. So consider this a first look at who might replace defending champ Florida atop the college baseball heap (note: it quite possibly could be Florida). Let's light this candle:

Preseason composite rankings

To get started, let's take a look at some composite rankings. What we've done is taken each of the six major preseason polls (Baseball America, Perfect Game, USA Today coaches' poll, D1Baseball.com, Collegiate Baseball, and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association) and assigned "poll points" to each team ranked in the top 25 of each poll. No. 1-ranked teams get 25 points, No. 2-ranked teams get 24 points, all the way down to the No. 25-ranked teams, which get one point. So we add all the points up -- across, again, all six major polls -- and arrive at our composite rankings.

Here are those composite rankings for 2018, with point totals in parentheses:

Rank Team Poll points Conference 2017 results 1. Florida 150 SEC 52-19, National Champions 2. Oregon State 144 Pac-12 56-6, College World Series 3. Texas Tech 133 Big 12 45-17, NCAA Regional 4. Florida State 130 ACC 46-23, College World Series 5. Arkansas 127 SEC 45-19, NCAA Regional 6. TCU 121 Big 12 50-18, College World Series 7. North Carolina 116 ACC 49-14, NCAA Regional 8. Kentucky 108 SEC 43-23, NCAA Super Regional 9. LSU 81 SEC 52-20, National Runner-up 10. UCLA 76 Pac-12 30-27, NCAA Regional T-11. Cal State Fullerton 75 Big West 39-24, College World Series T-11. Texas A&M 75 SEC 41-23, College World Series 13. Stanford 71 Pac-12 42-16, NCAA Regional 14. Vanderbilt 67 SEC 36-25, NCAA Super Regional 15. Louisville 60 ACC 53-12, College World Series 16. Ole Miss 59 SEC 32-25 17. Mississippi State 51 SEC 40-27, NCAA Super Regional 18. Virginia 44 ACC 43-16, NCAA Regional 19. Clemson 39 ACC 42-21, NCAA Regional 20. Dallas Baptist 38 Missouri Valley 42-21, NCAA Regional 21. Texas 31 Big 12 39-24, NCAA Regional 22. Miami (Fla.) 25 ACC 31-27 23. South Alabama 24 Sun Belt 40-21, NCAA Regional 24. Indiana 20 Big Ten 34-24-2, NCAA Regional 25. NC State 17 ACC 36-25, NCAA Regional



Others receiving poll points: Houston (12), Southern Mississippi (9), Louisiana-Lafayette (8), Oklahoma (8), Duke (7), South Carolina (7), Central Florida (4), Missouri State (4), Sam Houston State (4), West Virginia (4), St. John's (1)

As indicated by their receiving the maximum 150 poll points, Florida was ranked No. 1 in all six preseason polls. Similarly, Oregon State was ranked No. 2 in every preseason poll. Further down, Kentucky -- in a bit of an oddity -- was ranked eighth in every poll. You'll also note the poll points indicate a major drop-off from Kentucky at eight to LSU at nine.

Since eight teams make it to the College World Series in Omaha, you can consider Florida, Oregon State, Texas Tech, Florida State, Arkansas, TCU, North Carolina, and Kentucky the preseason favorites to make it to college baseball's flagship event.

Conference power rankings

Let's widen our scope a bit and cobble together some preseason "conference power rankings" by adding up all the poll points conference by conference (we'll also include the "others receiving poll points" teams in our tabulations). Here's what comes out of the wash heading into the 2017 season:

Conference Preseason poll points SEC 725 ACC 438 Big 12 297 Pac-12 291 Big West 75 Missouri Valley 42 Sun Belt 32 Big Ten 20 American Athletic 16 Conference USA 9 Southland 4 Big East 1



As is typically the case, the SEC and ACC profile as the strongest conferences in college baseball. The SEC this time around has four teams in the preseason top 10, a total of eight in the top 25, and one more under "others receiving poll points." That's dominance.

Big games

It's not an exhaustive list of high-leverage 2017 contests, but here's a rundown of the scheduled matchups between teams in the top 10 of our composite preseason rankings:

March 9 - Texas Tech at Kentucky

March 10 - Texas Tech at Kentucky

March 10 - TCU at UCLA

March 11 - Texas Tech at Kentucky

March 13 - Florida State at Florida

March 16 - Kentucky at Arkansas

March 17 - Kentucky at Arkansas

March 18 - Kentucky at Arkansas

March 23 - Arkansas at Florida

March 23 - Florida State at North Carolina

March 24 - Arkansas at Florida

March 24 - Florida State at North Carolina

March 25 - Arkansas at Florida

March 25 - Florida State at North Carolina

March 27 - Florida vs. Florida State (in Jacksonville, FL)

April 10 - Florida at Florida State

April 19 - Florida at Kentucky

April 20 - Florida at Kentucky

April 21 - Florida at Kentucky

April 24 - Texas Tech at Arkansas

April 25 - Texas Tech at Arkansas

April 27 - Texas Tech at TCU

April 28 - Texas Tech at TCU

April 29 - Texas Tech at TCU

May 4 - Arkansas at LSU

May 5 - Arkansas at LSU

May 6 - Arkansas at LSU

May 24 - UCLA at Oregon State

May 25 - UCLA at Oregon State

May 26 - UCLA at Oregon State

That's a healthy slate of intra-top 10 clashes right there. You'll note that No. 1-ranked Florida shows up time and again on that list above. In all, the Gators will play 26 games against teams ranked in our preseason top 25 or in the "also receiving poll points" list. That's not to mention the SEC Tournament in late May. If Florida goes wire to wire, then they'll have earned it and then some.

How to watch: The television landscape for college baseball was pretty bleak for a long time. That's changed, though. The WatchESPN platform is definitely the way to go. With streaming access to the usual ESPN channels plus the SEC Network, ACC Network Extra, and the Longhorn Network, you can pretty much always catch a game during the season. This season, you can catch more than 800 games on the ESPN web of networks.

Players to watch

Each year, the Golden Spikes Award goes to the top amateur baseball player in the country. While NAIA and high school players are also eligible to win the hardware, it's almost always a D-I player who wins. Notable past winners include Brendan McKay, Andrew Benintendi, Kris Bryant, Mike Zunino, Trevor Bauer, Bryce Harper, Stephen Strasburg, Buster Posey, and David Price.

Now here's a look at this year's 55-player preseason watch list for the award:

Chris Acosta-Tapia, OF, Sr., Oklahoma Wesleyan

Johnny Aiello, 3B, Jr., Wake Forest

D.J. Artis, OF, Jr., Liberty

Luken Baker, 1B/DH, Jr., TCU

Joey Bart, C, Jr., Georgia Tech

Seth Beer, 1B/OF, Jr., Clemson

Alec Bohm, 3B, Jr., Wichita State

Kris Bubic, LHP, Jr., Stanford

Michael Byrne, RHP, Jr., Florida

Tim Cate, LHP, Jr., UCONN

Griffin Conine, OF, Jr., Duke

Trey Cumbie, LHP, Jr., Houston

Gianluca Dalatri, RHP, So., North Carolina

Tanner Dodson, UT, Jr., California

Colton Eastman, RHP, Jr., Cal State Fullerton

Jeremy Eierman, SS, Jr., Missouri State

Tyler Frank, SS, Jr., Florida Atlantic

Logan Gilbert, RHP, Jr., Stetson

Steven Gingery, LHP, Jr., Texas Tech

Ethan Hankins, RHP, Sr., Forsyth Central High School (Cumming, Ga.)

Zack Hess, RHP, So., LSU

Sean Hjelle, RHP, Jr., Kentucky

Nico Hoerner, SS, Jr., Stanford

Tyler Holton, LHP/DH, Jr., Florida State

Niko Hulsizer, OF, Jr., Morehead State

Jonathan India, 3B, Jr., Florida

Julian Infante, 1B/DH, Jr., Vanderbilt

Jared Janczak, RHP, Jr., TCU

Greyson Jenista, 1B/OF, Jr., Wichita State

Nolan Kingham, RHP, Jr., Texas

Jackson Kowar, RHP, Jr., Florida

Shea Langeliers, C, So., Baylor

Matthew Liberatore, LHP, Sr., Mountain Ridge High School (Peoria, Ariz.)

Nick Madrigal, 2B, Jr., Oregon State

Jake Mangum, OF, Jr., Mississippi State

Jake McCarthy, OF, Jr., Virginia

Shane McClanahan, LHP, Jr, South Florida

Drew Mendoza, 3B, So., Florida State

Casey Mize, RHP, Jr., Auburn

Konnor Pilkington, LHP, Jr., Mississippi State

Tyler Pittmon, IF, Sr., Antelope Valley

Tristan Pompey, OF, Jr., Kentucky

Patrick Raby, RHP, Jr., Vanderbilt

Cal Raleigh, C, Jr., Florida State

Alfonso Rivas, 1B, Jr., Arizona

Ryan Rolison, LHP, So., Ole Miss

Braden Shewmake, 2B, So., Texas A&M

Brady Singer, RHP, Jr., Florida

Nick Sprengel, LHP, Jr., San Diego

Travis Swaggerty, OF, Jr., South Alabama

Brice Turang, SS, Sr., Santiago High School (Corona, Calif.)

Andrew Vaughn, 1B, So., California

Steele Walker, OF, JR, Oklahoma

Matt Wallner, UT, So., Southern Miss

Zach Watson, OF, So., LSU

You'll note that No. 1-ranked Florida places four players in the preseason watch list. Anyhow, the Golden Spikes Award for 2018 will be handed out on June 28.

Now let's pivot this discussion a bit toward long-term MLB implications. To do that, we'll lean on Rotoworld MLB columnist and draft and prospect expert Chris Crawford (@Crawford_MILB on Twitter), who shared with us his list of top-10 draft-eligible college players for the upcoming season. Forthwith:

1. Casey Mize, RHP, Auburn

2. Shane McClanahan, LHP, South Florida

3. Travis Swaggerty, OF, South Alabama

4. Griffin Conine, OF, Duke

5. Nick Madrigal, 2B, Oregon State

6. Brady Singer, RHP, Florida

7. Logan Gilbert, RHP, Stetson

8. Jackson Kowar, RHP, Florida

9. Greyson Jenista, OF, Wichita State

10. Seth Beer, 1B, Clemson

In honor of Casey Mize's top ranking, here's some relevant scouting footage ...

A bit of history

In conclusion, let's run down all the past college baseball national champions and runners-up:

Year National Champion Runner-up 2017 Florida (52-19) LSU 2016 Coastal Carolina (55-18) Arizona 2015 Virginia (44-24) Vanderbilt 2014 Vanderbilt (51-21) Virginia 2013 UCLA (49-17) Mississippi State 2012 Arizona (48-17) South Carolina 2011 South Carolina (55-14) Florida 2010 South Carolina (54-16) UCLA 2009 LSU (56-17) Texas 2008 Fresno State (47-31) Georgia 2007 Oregon State (49-18) North Carolina 2006 Oregon State (50-16) North Carolina 2005 Texas (56-16) Florida 2004 Cal State Fullerton (47-22) Texas 2003 Rice (58-12) Stanford 2002 Texas (57-15) South Carolina 2001 Miami (Fla.) (53-12) Stanford 2000 LSU (52-17) Stanford 1999 Miami (Fla.) (50-13) Florida State 1998 Southern California (49-17) Arizona State 1997 LSU (57-13) Alabama 1996 LSU (52-15) Miami (Fla.) 1995 Cal State Fullerton (57-9) Southern California 1994 Oklahoma (50-17) Georgia Tech 1993 LSU (53-17-1) Wichita State 1992 Pepperdine Cal State Fullerton 1991 LSU (55-18) Wichita State 1990 Georgia (52-19) Oklahoma State 1989 Wichita State (68-16) Texas 1988 Stanford (46-23) Arizona State 1987 Stanford (53-17) Oklahoma State 1986 Arizona (49-19) Florida State 1985 Miami (Fla.) (64-16) Texas 1984 Cal State Fullerton (66-20) Texas 1983 Texas (66-14) Alabama 1982 Miami (Fla.) (55-17-1) Wichita State 1981 Arizona State (55-13) Oklahoma State 1980 Arizona (45-21-1) Hawaii 1979 Cal State Fullerton (60-14-1) Arkansas 1978 Southern California (54-9) Arizona State 1977 Arizona State (57-12) South Carolina 1976 Arizona (56-17) Eastern Michigan 1975 Texas (59-6) South Carolina 1974 Southern California (50-20) Miami (Fla.) 1973 Southern California (51-11) Arizona State 1972 Southern California (47-13-1) Arizona State 1971 Southern California (46-11) Southern Illinois 1970 Southern California (45-13) Florida State 1969 Arizona State (56-11) Tulsa 1968 Southern California (43-12-1) Southern Illinois 1967 Arizona State (53-12) Houston 1966 Ohio State (27-6-1) Oklahoma State 1965 Arizona State (54-8) Ohio State 1964 Minnesota (31-12) Missouri 1963 Southern California (35-10) Arizona 1962 Michigan (34-15) Santa Clara 1961 Southern California (36-7) Oklahoma State 1960 Minnesota (34-7-1) Southern California 1959 Oklahoma State (27-5) Arizona 1958 Southern California (29-3) Missouri 1957 California (35-10) Penn State 1956 Minnesota (37-9) Arizona 1955 Wake Forest (29-7) Western Michigan 1954 Missouri (22-4) Rollins 1953 Michigan (21-9) Texas 1952 Holy Cross (21-3) Missouri 1951 Oklahoma (19-9) Tennessee 1950 Texas (27-6) Washington State 1949 Texas (23-7) Wake Forest 1948 Southern California (26-4) Yale 1947 California (31-10) Yale



Soon enough, we'll be adding another champ to this list. In the meantime, enjoy the baseball.