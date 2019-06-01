2019 NCAA college baseball tournament bracket, regional matchups: Florida State extends postseason streak to 42 years
Regional play begins May 31 and the College Baseball World Series starts June 15
On Monday, the field of 64 for the 2019 NCAA Baseball Tournament was revealed. The Tournament will culminate with the College World Series, which will begin play in mid-June from TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. Before we get to the basics of the tournament and the bracket itself, let's first note that Florida State did receive a bid. As such, FSU extended its postseason streak to 42 consecutive years. The next longest active streak belongs to Vanderbilt, at 13.
This bid is particularly special for FSU head coach Mike Martin, who will retire at the conclusion of this postseason run:
Now, let's talk about the structure of the tournament, because baseball's version of March Madness is a lot of different than basketball's. To wit, here's a look at the ground rules:
There are 31 automatic qualifiers. The other 33 teams are in on at-large bids.
The first round, referred to as the "regional" portion of the tournament, is split into 16 four-team segments. Those teams partake in a double-elimination, round-robin format, with the last team standing advancing onward. These games are hosted by the respective No. 1 seed in each regional.
The 16 regional winners then advance on to what's known as the "super regional" round, where they play a best-of-three series to determine which eight teams will head to Omaha as part of the College World Series.
The College World Series then reverts to a double-elimination format until two teams are left. From there, the finals are conducted in a best-of-three format.
Regional play will begin on May 31. Here's how each region stacks up. Note that within each region, all four teams are seeded from one to four:
Los Angeles regional
- UCLA
- Baylor
- LMU (CA)
- Omaha
Corvallis regional
- Oregon State
- Creighton
- Michigan
- Cincinnati
Oklahoma City regional
- Oklahoma State
- UConn
- Nebraska
- Harvard
Lubbock regional
- Texas Tech
- DBU
- Florida
- Army West Point
Fayetteville regional
- Arkansas
- California
- TCU
- Central Connecticut State
Oxford regional
- Ole Miss
- Illinois
- Clemson
- Jacksonville State
Baton Rouge regional
- LSU
- Arizona State
- Southern Miss
- Stony Brook
Athens regional
- Georgia
- Florida Atlantic
- Florida State
- Mercer
Nashville regional
- Vanderbilt
- Indiana State
- McNeese
- Ohio State
Morgantown regional
- West Virginia
- Texas A&M
- Duke
- Fordham
Greenville regional
- East Carolina
- NC State
- Campbell
- Quinnipiac
Louisville regional
- Louisville
- Indiana
- Illinois State
- UIC
Starkville regional
- Mississippi State
- Miami
- Central Michigan
- Southern U
Stanford regional
- Stanford
- UC Santa Barbara
- Fresno State
- Sacramento State
Chapel Hill regional
- North Carolina
- Tennessee
- Liberty
- UNCW
Atlanta regional
- Georgia Tech
- Auburn
- Florida A&M
- Coastal Carolina
You can check out the full bracket by clicking here.
