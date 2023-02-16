College baseball's regular season will get underway on Friday. In keeping with tradition, that means it's time for us here at CBS Sports to celebrate the occasion by recklessly sizing up the forthcoming MLB draft class.

Below you'll find our preseason top 30 list. (We'll also run updated rankings closer to July's draft, when the Pirates pick first.) The ordering of the players is based on a combination of where we expect them to be drafted and how we view their comparative true talent levels. Bear in mind that balancing those components is more art than science, meaning that you should mentally apply an error bar to each ranking.

Our list was formed following conversations with MLB scouts, analysts, and player development types. There's also a fair amount of firsthand observation and personal bias mixed in, as well as statistical analysis and research into historical draft trends and outcomes. This list probably won't look like those published elsewhere. That's fine.

Our advice is to view these rankings -- especially the preseason list -- as a snapshot in time. Players improve, injuries happen, situations change. Some players will fall off the list, others will jump onto it. That's just how these things go. We know we're going to be wrong about a fair amount of these players and rankings; we're simply doing the best we can with the information that we have.

Now, with all the bloviating out of the way, let's get to the good stuff.

1. Dylan Crews, OF, LSU

Crews is the definitive draft prospect of the Pandemic Era. Had the world not closed down in March 2020, shuttering his high school senior season in the process, he would have had time to recover from a slow start to the year. In turn, he would have been drafted highly enough to justify signing to begin his career. But the world did close down in March 2020, and Crews opted during the summer to withdraw his name from the draft and attend LSU. He's since blasted collegiate pitching, compiling a .356/.458/.677 slash line with 40 home runs in 125 games. Some evaluators who spoke to CBS Sports granted him 70-grade projections for both his hit and power tools, a nod to his All-Star potential at bat. What's more is there's a belief he could begin his career in center field, even if his defense is never considered Bourjosian. That combination inspired one veteran scout to declare Crews as the most obvious No. 1 pick since Bryce Harper. Others are more open to the possibility that someone else (ahem, Chase Dollander) overtakes him for the pole position by summertime. Either way, it would take another act of God for Crews to fall out of the top three.

2. Chase Dollander, RHP, Tennessee

Dollander joined the Volunteers prior to last season by way of Georgia Southern. That proved to be a wise decision, as he subsequently put himself in the running for the top pick by bullying good hitters with his elite arsenal. He struck out 108 batters in 79 innings, including 52 over 43 frames versus SEC foes. Dollander's fastball touches into the upper 90s, but his best pitches are his devastating breaking balls: a curve he uses to change eye levels, and a slider he pairs well with the aforementioned heat. It is worth noting that Dollander's fastball hasn't missed as many bats as the velocity suggests it should. One veteran scout proposed that his lack of whiffs could be blamed on Tennessee's predilection for pitching down in the zone; another said that collegiate hitters are likely sitting on the heater, knowing it represents their best chance to make contact. Whatever the case, the more pressing concern here has to do with his limited track record. Dollander hasn't even thrown 120 innings in his collegiate career. For reference, Kumar Rocker threw more than that his final season at Vanderbilt. If Dollander can make a full slate of starts, it seems certain that he'll be the first pitcher (and perhaps even the first player) picked in July.

3. Wyatt Langford, CF, Florida

The Gators have had five players drafted in the top 10 since 1990. They should add at least one more to that total come July. Langford is the total package offensively. He commands the zone; he strikes the ball with authority; and he makes contact at an above-average clip (his strikeout-to-walk ratio in SEC play was 1.28). Scouts project Langford to become at least a plus hitter with respect to his average and his slugging outputs, and if on-base chops were considered a tool, he'd fetch a plus grade there, too. Defensively, he played left field last year out of deference to a pair of top-70 picks in Sterlin Thompson (now of the Rockies) and Jud Fabian (Orioles). One veteran evaluator estimated Langford has a coin flip's chance of making center field his own for the long haul; should said coin land the wrong way, he has the arm for right. Langford is almost certain to go in the top five, and it shouldn't surprise anyone if he finds himself in the running for the top overall pick, depending on financial demands and how the Pirates want to divvy up their bonus pool.

4. Jacob Gonzalez, SS, Mississippi

One trick teams employ when evaluating SEC-based hitters, such as Gonzalez, is isolating their in-conference performance from their overall line. The thinking goes that if a player can produce against the best talent the college circuit has to offer, then they'll fare just fine in pro ball. Gonzalez, predictably, did well when facing his in-conference peers -- so well, in fact, that his OPS was higher against SEC pitchers (.974) than versus everyone else. Factor in how scouts believe he'll remain playable at shortstop, even if he never ascends to Gold Glove Award status, and you have the makings of a top-five pick who could go as high as the top three depending on how the spring plays out.

5. Max Clark, CF, Franklin Community HS (IN)

Clark is a potential five-tool player (in the "above-average" sense, not in the "all-elite" sense) who could both bat near the top of a lineup while playing center field. At the plate, Clark shows off very fast hands and makes a lot of contact without often expanding his strike zone. There is disagreement on exactly how much power his game will feature. Slugging just isn't his métier at present, and he doesn't have the kind of frame that indicates he'll pack on muscle as he matures. (That still leaves the door open for swing and/or philosophical changes, of course.) Luckily, Clark's other tools are more certain -- he has well-above-average speed and arm strength, which should enable him to thrive in center field -- and provide him a wide berth even if he tops out as a gap-to-gap hitter. He's committed to Vanderbilt, but he's unlikely to ever don the black and gold.

6. Walker Jenkins, OF, South Brunswick HS (SC)

In case you couldn't tell, it's a great draft for top-notch outfielders. Jenkins has the misfortune, if it can be described as such, of being ranked the least famous of the big four. He's still a good prospect who ought to come off the board sometime over the course of the first five to 10 picks, but he does have a few things working against him that the other outfielders don't: he broke his hamate bone last summer, and he seems more certain to slide to a corner. (He has the arm for right, so no big bother there.) To Jenkins' credit, he has a pretty left-handed swing and plus-plus raw juice, and scouts expect him to develop into an above-average hitter at the big-league level. He has an outstanding commitment to the University of North Carolina, but he won't need it.

7. Hurston Waldrep, RHP, Florida

Last season, the highest strikeout rate among qualified collegiate starters belonged to Cooper Hjerpe, the funky Oregon State lefty-turned-22nd pick in the draft. Waldrep sported the second highest K rate, punching out nearly 37 percent of the batters he faced for Southern Mississippi. He's since transferred to Florida, where he'll get to admire the Tom Petty Tree and face stiffer competition than what Conference USA had to offer. OK, so the Tree's name is apocryphal, but the part about the SEC? That's legitimate. How Waldrep fares at the higher difficulty level will dictate if he challenges John Burke and A.J. Puk for the distinction of being the highest drafted Gators pitcher since 1990. (Burke and Puk were each picked sixth.) Waldrep's stuff would seem to give him a real chance at unlocking a room at the top of the world. His fastball sits in the mid-90s and his slider could become a signature outpitch at the next level. He'll need to prove that he has the command (his delivery resembles Jack Leiter's, except with an over-the-top release point) and the wherewithal to properly deploy those offerings against SEC lineups. Should Waldrep succeed on those fronts, he'll validate this admittedly aggressive ranking.

8. Arjun Nimmala, SS, Strawberry Crest HS (FL)

Here's one for the dreamers, the poets, the statistical modelers in the crowd. Nimmala is a walking helium tank. He's a smooth-fielding shortstop whose glove earns plus projections from scouts. He shows promise at the plate, too, including impressive bat speed. Multiply those loud tools by his extreme youth (he won't turn 18 until months after draft night) and you have the right conditions for him to float up preference lists as the spring burns into summer. Nimmala needs to add strength and needs to rein in his free-swinging ways to maximize his output. Therein is the beauty of his birthdate: it's easier to envision him doing just that before the indeterminable future moment when he's no longer a prospect. To paraphrase J.G. Ballard, being hyper-realistic about everything is too simple a get-out. We're living a little by ranking Nimmala highly before his breakout begins. Here's hoping we avoid the crash.

9. Rhett Lowder, RHP, Wake Forest

To watch Lowder pitch is to gain an appreciation for what it might look like if Lance McCullers Jr. (or, someone with his haircut anyway) attempted to recreate Marcus Stroman's delivery from memory. Likewise, to watch Lowder pitch is also to gain an appreciation for how he became the first Demon Deacon to ever win the ACC's Pitcher of the Year Award. He amassed a 3.08 ERA and a 4.04 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 16 starts last season, all the while generating 50 percent ground balls. He did it by exhibiting average or better command over a good three-pitch mix, including two quality secondary offerings. Lowder is highly unlikely to match or top the Wake Forest record for highest player drafted (Kyle Sleeth went No. 3 in 2003), but he'll check in second if he's selected higher than 17th. A good, healthy campaign should ensure as much.

10. Enrique Bradfield, CF, Vanderbilt

When ought teams consider drafting a player most often compared to Myles Straw? Bradfield is as fast as lightning, but his poor power projection makes him twice as frightening to some evaluators. He's an elite-level defender and baserunner with excellent career marks (.327 average, more walks than strikeouts) against the toughest competition on the college circuit. He didn't hit at all during an 11-game stint in the Cape Cod League, however, and skeptics viewed that lackluster run as confirmation he'll struggle with a wood bat. Nevertheless, even those dubious about Bradfield's offensive upside concede this much: he'll likely appeal to the bloc of teams picking late in the top 10 whose processes are as outdated as a laugh track. By the way, while the actual decision-making calculus is far more complex than the following tidbit suggests, it's perhaps worth noting that Straw has already accumulated more Wins Above Replacement than 13 of the last 15 players selected 10th overall, as well as 18 of the last 20 players picked 15th. There are worse fates.

11. Jacob Wilson, SS, Grand Canyon

Herman Melville once wrote that the easiest thing in the world is for a man to look as if he contains a great secret. Wilson validated the claim over the summer, leaving scouts wondering if they had misjudged him. They knew he was the toughest collegiate to strike out (going down the hard way in just 2.5 percent of his plate appearances), and they appreciated his calm presence at shortstop, no doubt inherited from his father Jack. But they also believed he had a limited ceiling, owed to his well-below-average power projection. Even with the benefits of an aluminum bat and the WAC offensive environment, Wilson's maximum exit velocity last season would have ranked near the bottom of the big-league leaderboard. So, it surprised scouts when he slugged more than expected during a week-long stint with Team USA. Was Wilson's power barrage a small-sample mirage, or a tease that he's on the verge of a breakout? Rather than allowing faith to oust fact, or fancy to oust memory, expect scouts to decide after giving Wilson a long, fresh-eyed look this spring.

12. Matt Shaw, SS, Maryland

Shaw enjoyed a breakout season for the Terrapins in multiple respects in 2022. Offensively, he raised his OPS by 34 points (up to .986) and more than tripled his home-run total in just 77 additional plate appearances. Defensively, he played shortstop instead of splitting time between second, third, and left field, the way he had the year prior. Shaw even fared well enough at the six to convince scouts he should begin his career there. That's an important development because he otherwise fits the classic collegiate middle infielder mold of having a high floor and a low ceiling. To put it in a rhyme: no carrying tools that wow and awe, just 45s and up for Mr. Shaw; major-league stardom is unlikely to click, yet he'll be deemed worthy of a first-round pick.

13. Aidan Miller, 3B, Mitchell HS (FL)

Clark and Jenkins will receive most of the ink when it comes to top prep bats in this class, but don't overlook Miller as a potential top-10 pick. He's a well-constructed third baseman who should at least begin his professional career at the position. His best position, though, might be in the batter's box. Miller has big-time bat speed and projects for above-average power output. He does tip his barrel during his swing, pointing it toward right field as he loads, but that kind of stuff matters only when it matters (e.g., when someone underperforms).The idealized outcome here is a third baseman with middle-of-the-order potency. Miller may have an outstanding commitment to Arkansas, but he seems unlikely to ever step foot on campus.

14. Brayden Taylor, 3B, TCU

Sometimes in player evaluation, as with poetry and love, it's the unsaid that speaks the loudest. Ask a scout about Taylor and they'll likely respond with a variation of "he's a good hitter." That says something about his bat -- his glove, too. Taylor has hit .319/.450/.475 with nearly 20 more walks than strikeouts and possibly more liners than grounders in two seasons at TCU. Some evaluators peg him for a plus hit tool at maturation, giving him one of the highest offensive floors in the class outside of the upper crest. He isn't ranked higher because he's not as skilled with the leather. Taylor is considered to be a better athlete than, say, Jace Jung (the 12th pick in last year's draft), but he'll be doing well to grade as an average second baseman. The takeaway here, then, is that people will continue to find ways to avoid talking about his glove for as long as he keeps hitting. If he stops? Then all anyone will focus on when they look at his game will be on the negative space that is his defense.

15. Travis Honeyman, OF, Boston College

The Eagles have had six players drafted in the first or supplemental rounds since 2004, including Sal Frelick just two years ago. Honeyman should make it seven come July. He raised his stock in last summer's Cape Cod League, playing a fine center field while hitting .289/.400/.530 with four home runs across 24 games. Even if some teams don't regard Honeyman as a long-term center-field option, he offers a good approach and bat-to-ball skills along with enough athleticism and data to justify popping him in round one.

16. Thomas White, LHP, Phillips Academy (MA)

White will enter the spring regarded as the best left-handed prospect in the class. It's for good reason. He's tall and projectable, with a delivery that can be described as fluid even if his arm action is longer than Marquee Moon's titular track. Stuff-wise, his fastball was consistently clocked in the mid-90s at last summer's Perfect Game All-American Classic, and he's shown a distinct feel for spinning the ball. Scouts believe White has room to grow, too. He should gain velocity as he adds muscle, and his command may take a step forward if he makes his delivery more radio-friendly. White has a commitment to Vanderbilt he'll need to be convinced to forgo, but that shouldn't be a problem given that he has the makings of at least a middle-of-the-rotation starter.

17. Noble Meyer, RHP, Jesuit HS (OR)

We stress it every spring and again every summer. Draft history is chock full of reasons to not take a high-school right-hander in the first round. For as long as people still buy lottery tickets, cigarettes, and bitcoin, it feels safe to assume that someone will scoff at the probabilistic analysis and take Meyer early. After all, picking Mick Abel (also from Jesuit High School) and Andrew Painter in the first round has worked out fine for the Phillies. Why can't it succeed here? Don't you know that Meyer has broad shoulders and a gangly 6-foot-5 frame? Or that he was already pitching into the upper-90s during last summer's Perfect Game National Showcase? He even complements his heat with a promising slider. And sure, Meyer has an extremely long arm action and he throws from a low slot, but his delivery looks effortless and low slots are en vogue right now, man. Abiding by a blanket rule in something as chaotic as the draft is sort of silly anyway. You don't really want to be the person who passed on Meyer because of Kohl Stewart, Tyler Kolek, Riley Pint, whomever -- not if he flowers like he might. When you get down to it, that's the crux of this Kierkegaardian dilemma: draft Meyer or don't draft Meyer. You'll regret both.

18. Paul Skenes, RHP, LSU

Skenes was part of the summer transfer bonanza that also saw the Tigers import infielders Tommy White and Ben Nippolt, and pitchers Thatcher Hurd and Christian Little. He comes by way of the Air Force Academy, where he was a two-way player. Last season, he posted a 2.73 ERA and a .314/.412/.634 slash line with 13 home runs. Scouts prefer him on the mound, as he combines a power forward's frame (6-foot-6, 235 pounds) with a power pitcher's arm. His fastball routinely clocks into the upper-90s, and he deploys a quality changeup to speed up bats. If this were 15 years ago, that would be enough to guarantee him a top-10 selection. The industry is awash in ball-tracking information these days, however, and fancies itself more enlightened about What Really Works. That could be an issue for Skenes. Some evaluators have expressed concern about his arsenal's viability versus better competition because of underlying factors. His fastball, for example, possesses an unfavorable spin axis. Can that be fixed? Will it be? It sure doesn't hurt that Skenes will be working with pitching coach Wes Johnson, formerly of the Twins. Still, it's up to every team to make the call on a case-by-case basis. For now, we're OK fading Skenes. If he has another monster season, this time with an SEC backdrop, none of this will matter and he'll catapult into the top 10 anyway.

19. Will Sanders, RHP, South Carolina

Sanders has the body and the arsenal to move into the middle of the first round by July. He's listed at 6-foot-6, and he's filled out during his time in Columbia. He throws strikes and generates ground balls with a broad arsenal, including a fastball that he can push into the upper-90s. He's even had some standout performances, notching double-digit strikeouts last season in starts against Vanderbilt, Florida, and Clemson. Sanders isn't higher on this list because we have reservations about his splits. In 10 conference starts, he posted a 4.24 ERA and a 2.65 strikeout-to-walk ratio, as opposed to a 1.97 ERA and a 3.45 strikeout-to-walk ratio in five non-conference assignments. Some disparity is to be expected, especially when dealing with an SEC-based player, but teams are ever mindful about how players perform against top competition. Sanders has fallen short in that respect, making it tough to rank him higher for now.

20. Juaron Watts-Brown, RHP, Oklahoma State

Watts-Brown improved his stock last year over 23 combined appearances at Long Beach State and in the Cape Cod League. He punched out more than 35 percent of the batters he faced overall, with his 36.8 percent K rate during the regular season ranking him third among qualified arms. (Behind a past first-round pick, Cooper Hjerpe, and a future one, Hurston Waldrep.) Watts-Brown possesses a balanced arsenal, including a low-90s fastball and a swing-and-miss slider. He does need to improve his location, but there's reason to think he has the athleticism to do just that: he received accolades in three different sports in high school. Some scouts are taking a wait-and-see approach with Watts-Brown's move to the Big 12; if he throws strikes a touch more often this spring, they won't be waiting long to see him picked in July.

21. Tanner Witt, RHP, Texas

You won't see Witt on a mound to begin the season. He underwent Tommy John surgery last March, guaranteeing him at least a 12-month gap between appearances, if not longer; MLB teams have grown more conservative in their recovery expectations, with most clubs these days giving their pitchers 14 months to make it from tip to tail. It's to be seen if Witt returns to the Longhorns staff as summer nears, or if he decides to stick to side sessions, à la Connor Prielipp last year. (Prielipp, once considered a potential top-10 pick, was drafted 48th overall.) When Witt has been healthy, he's intrigued scouts with a large frame (his father Kevin was a hulking first baseman) and the makings of a quality arsenal, including a hammer breaking ball. If he can provide teams with some proof of life, whatever that entails given his recovery progress, he might still go in the first round to a team seeking a value pick.

22. Jack Hurley, CF, Virginia Tech

You're not experiencing déjà vu; the Hokies might actually produce a first-round center fielder in consecutive drafts after the Royals nabbed Gavin Cross with the ninth pick last July. Hurley had a banner 2022, homering 14 times and even posting a higher OPS than Cross did a year earlier. Sure, comparing the two is a little lazy, but let's not turn the dial just yet. Hurley is more athletic than Cross, giving him a better chance at sticking in center for the long haul; conversely, Cross had a better approach and more appreciable feel for contact than Hurley does, making him a surer quantity offensively. If Hurley can take a step forward in those areas, he'll find himself jockeying for a spot in the top 10.

23. Mitch Jebb, SS, Michigan State

The Spartans haven't produced a first-round pick since Mark Mulder in 1998 -- they haven't graduated a first-round hitter since Kirk Gibson in 1978. Jebb has a chance to end both droughts. He's a lefty-hitting speedster who managed two impressive feats last season: 1) he made contact on more than 90 percent of his swings on in-zone pitches; and 2) he walked twice as often as he struck out. Jebb then lit up the Cape Cod League, batting .356/.429/.490 with 13 extra-base hits and 26 stolen bases in 38 contests. His game isn't going to appeal to everyone. He has an odd-looking swing, and it's possible that he'll move off the infield as a professional, perhaps to center, where his speed could translate to above-average range. A team who divines their draft board through the use of algorithms could fall in love with his foundational offensive traits, however, maybe even envisioning him as the next Steven Kwan. Jebb won't go early enough for the school to be renamed Mitchigan State, but he might force new fun facts about the Spartans' draft history into circulation.

24. Blake Mitchell, C, Sinton HS (TX)

You have to go back to 2001, when the Twins made Joe Mauer the top pick, to find a first-round prep catcher who a) stuck behind the plate and b) produced more than 10 career Wins Above Replacement. In other words, drafting a high-school backstop early produces a hit as often as Papa Roach. That doesn't stop teams from deluding themselves each summer into thinking this time will be different. Mitchell, a two-way player scouts prefer in the squat, stands to benefit from some club's false impression. He's coming off a good summer with Team USA's U18 squad, and scouts believe he can blossom into a solid backstop who offers plus power from the left side. Mitchell remains committed to Texas, but don't expect him to throw up the horns anytime soon if he continues to outpace Virginia's Kyle Teel as the draft's best catcher.

25. Cade Kuehler, RHP, Campbell

Kuehler, at 6-foot and 215 pounds, is built like a linebacker. His arsenal is appropriately hard-hitting, complete with two potential plus pitches in a mid-90s fastball and slider. He uses them to good effect, as last season he decleated more than 31 percent of the batters he faced. Precision is not in his playbook, though, and he'll enter the year with a career collegiate walk rate around 11 percent. (For context, only one qualified MLB starter last season cleared 10 percent.) It's unclear if Kuehler can blitz the zone more effectively heading forward: his delivery has effort to it, along with a very short arm stroke and some extreme corkscrew action. The Fighting Camels had two players selected in the first round last summer, shortstop Zach Neto (No. 13, Angels) and right-hander Thomas Harrington (No. 36, Pirates); if Kuehler can tackle his command woes, he could split the gap come July.

26. Walker Martin, SS, Eaton HS (CO)

Over the last decade, front offices have become more aware of how age can inform a prospect's development. That, in turn, has impacted the way evaluators value older high-school players. Being the best 19-year-old in a given class anymore is akin to being a king without a lifetime grant of tonnage and poundage: it's not ideal, even if there are worse fates to be found. It's trickled down to how outsiders rank these players, too. Want evidence? Consider that Martin is the only player on this list (or in Baseball America's initial top 200 rankings) who will be 19 years old on draft night. Everyone else will fall into two bins: at most 18, or at least 20. What makes Martin the white crow of this class? Two things. First, his at least average power projection that stems from his frame and his swing; and second, his chances of sticking on the left side of the infield, albeit likely third base. That combination should be enough for some club to take him in the first round or two. Just don't expect a model-based organization to deign themselves by being the ones to do it.

27. Roch Cholowsky, SS, Hamilton HS (AZ)

If you can play a good shortstop, you're going to be drafted relatively early. Cholowsky can play a good shortstop. His hands and his feet work well, and he has above-average arm strength. (He's also been regarded as a three-star quarterback, according to 247 Sports.) Offensively, Cholowsky remains a work in progress. He has a projectable frame and ample bat speed, and he keeps the barrel tight to his body throughout his swing. He'll need to work on his approach to maximize his output, but his glovework grants him a high floor and there's enough upside here to envision him going in the first round. Cholowsky has a commitment to UCLA to uphold if he slips too far.

28. Cole Carrigg, UTL, San Diego State

Carrigg is the toughest rank in the class. He's a protean defender who last season logged five or more appearances at each of the following positions: shortstop, second base, center field, and catcher. (Although it may read like a joke, we feel obligated to note that he pitched only once.) He's not just a warm body standing at those spots, either. He displays actual competency, suggesting he could turn some stress-addled manager concerned with his dwindling substitution options into the Sleepytime Tea Bear by offering maximum versatility. That's all good and well, but what about his offense? Well, he doesn't hit the ball hard, at all, and last season he walked in just five percent of his trips to the plate. In so many words, his bat is as green as a boomslang. If you're an optimist, you look at Carrigg's projectable frame and hope he'll add some strength. If you're a pessimist, you look at Carrigg's track record and hope other teams are optimists so you can land a player you actually want. The scouts who like him love him. We're not ready to commit like that.

29. Colin Houck, SS, Parkview HS (GA)

Houck, a Mississippi State commit who was also sought-after for his quarterbacking abilities, has a broad skill set. He runs well, he throws well, and he might even hit well. He has a no-frills swing with enough bat speed to think he'll grow into at least fringe-average thump. Defensively, Houck should provide good defense on the left side of the infield, whichever of the positions he ends up occupying. Sometimes teams are content to let this kind of player prove themselves in a college setting. For now, we think Houck is appealing enough to sneak himself into either the first or the supplemental round.

30. Eric Bitonti, SS, Aquinas HS (CA)

The final spot is always reserved for either promoting a pet favorite or taking the coward's way out on a polarizing player. This is the latter. Bitonti had a rough summer, yet it's easy to envision him working his way back into a first-round grade between now and July. He's built like a left-handed Kris Bryant, and his mimicry extends to near-elite raw power and a likely home at third base. As an added bonus, he won't turn 18 until November, making him all the more attractive to model-directed organizations. Alas, it's not all upside and Elmore Leonard-written dialogue here. He swings and misses a lot, and some teams might see him sliding to a different corner early in his career, muting his long-term positional value. We noted that it's easy to envision him working his way back into a first-round grade between now and July; ditto for him falling far enough down boards that he takes his talent to Oregon and tries to rebuild his stock on campus. Hey, it's not the end of the world if that happens. Just go back and read about Dylan Crews' last few years.