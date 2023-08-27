Los Angeles Angels right-hander Chase Silseth had to be helped off the field after being struck on the head by a throw during his start against the Mets on Saturday. Here's a look:

With runners on first and second and one out in the bottom of the fourth, Silseth delivered a called strike to Dan Vogelbach at the plate. At the same time, Jeff McNeil took off from first and got hung up as lead runner Francisco Lindor remained near second. With both runners near second, Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe erred by throwing behind McNeil to first baseman Trey Cabbage.

At that point, Lindor broke for third, and Cabbage threw across the diamond. Silseth, who was also making his way toward third, was struck on the back of the head by Cabbage's throw. He took a few more steps and then went down in a heap. He was attended to by two Angels trainers and one Mets trainer while he writhed in pain. Eventually, Silseth was able to get to his feet and walk off the field with one arm draped around a trainer and the other around manager Phil Nevin.

Silseth appeared to never lose consciousness and was speaking to trainers after getting up. He was replaced on the mound by reliever Aaron Loup.

The 23-year-old Silseth has a 4.10 ERA in seven starts and seven relief appearances for the Angels this season.