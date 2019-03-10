Babe Ruth's daughter, Julia Ruth Stevens, dies at 102

The adopted daughter of Babe Ruth, Julia Ruth Stevens, has died at the age of 102. Stevens' son confirmed her death to the New York Times. According to the Times, Stevens passed away at an assisted-living facility in Henderson, Nev.

Ruth's most recent biographer, Jane Leavy, shared a photo of Ruth Stevens not long after learning of her death:

Tonight, just after receiving the Seymour Medal from SABR for The Big Fella, I learned of the death of Julia Ruth Stevens, Babe’s 102-year-old daughter. This was taken at her 100th birthday in NH. Sweet dreams, Julia. pic.twitter.com/3bnP2SjRps — JaneLeavy (@janeleavy1) March 10, 2019

Stevens was born in 1916 to Claire Hodgson, whom Ruth later married in 1929. Shortly thereafter, Ruth adopted her. Despite her father's status as a Yankees legend, Stevens was a longtime Red Sox fan. Indeed, she was alive for six of the franchise's nine world championships, spanning from the World Series triumph in 1916 to last year's win over the Dodgers in the Fall Classic. Stevens threw out ceremonial first pitches at both Yankee Stadium and Fenway Park.

Stevens is survived by her son, two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.