Baseball coach fired for refusing to recruit Colorado player over weed laws

Recruiting is a huge part of any college sport, so if you limit yourself to 49 states, you're already doing yourself a disservice. Texas Wesleyan baseball coach Mike Jeffcoat, a former MLB pitcher, was apparently doing just that after telling an inquiring high school prospect in an email that he doesn't recruit players from Colorado because they won't pass the school's drug tests. In response to the backlash over Jeffcoat's email, Texas Wesleyan fired him on Thursday, per the Houston Chronicle, which first confirmed Jeffcoat's email.

The rejection email reads:

Thanks for your interest in our program. Unfortunately, we are not recruiting players from the state of Colorado. In the past, players have had trouble passing our drug test. We have made a decision not to take a chance on Student-athletes from your state. You can thank your liberal politicians. Best of Luck wherever you decide to play.

Lol THIS really happened. Smh. pic.twitter.com/bF9ywQw15d — Darren McKee (@dmac1043) February 28, 2018

Weird, random capitalization aside ... What? Every word Jeffcoat typed got him into a deeper hole. He started out with "players have had trouble passing our drug test," which is as close to fair as you're going to get in an email like this. Then he followed that up with "We have made a decision to not take a chance on Student-athletes from your state," which is pretty silly. Then he shows his true colors with "you can thank your liberal politicians."

That recruit probably didn't even vote those politicians into office, never mind that's just a ridiculous thing to say. Texas Wesleyan went out of its way to say that no, in fact, school policies do not dictate that all kids from Colorado get excluded from recruiting calls, saying Jeffcoat's processes "are in no way a reflection of Texas Wesleyan University, its values or its recruiting practices," via KHOU 11.

Bell, meanwhile, was just confused by the ruckus. "I'm not trying to get anybody in trouble here. My intention wasn't trying to get this guy fired. My intention was just to try to play baseball," he said, via NBC Colorado affiliate KOAA 5. "As a coach you don't have a right to demean a kid or to judge him based on a political idea."

Sounds like a pretty level-headed kid. The kind of kid that would be good to have in your dugout.