This year's NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament began with 64 teams, and now the field has been whittled down to two. The College World Series champion will be determined Wednesday night as Vanderbilt and Mississippi State meet in a winner-take-all Game 3.

The Commodores won the 2019 title, and the 2020 College World Series was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vanderbilt advanced to the finals in unusual fashion as NC State was eliminated from the tournament due to NCAA COVID protocols. NC State and Vanderbilt were set to play Saturday, but the game was ruled a no-contest. Mississippi State, meanwhile, beat Texas in walk-off fashion on Saturday night to reach the finals.

Here are all the 2021 College World Series scores, as well as the TV schedule for the best-of-three finals.

College World Series schedule

You can stream every game on ESPN or ESPN2 via fuboTV (Try for free).

College World Series Finals

Monday, June 28: Vanderbilt 8, Mississippi State 2

Tuesday, June 29: Mississippi State 13, Vanderbilt 2

Wednesday, June 30: Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2/fuboTV (if necessary)

College World Series scores

Saturday, June 19

NC State 10, Stanford 4

Vanderbilt 7, Arizona 6

Sunday, June 20



Virginia 6, Tennessee 0

Mississippi State 2, Texas 1

Monday, June 21



Stanford 14, Arizona 5 (Arizona eliminated)



NC State 1, Vanderbilt 0



Tuesday, June 22



Texas 8, Tennessee 4 (Tennessee eliminated)



Mississippi State 6, Virginia 5

Wednesday, June 23



Vanderbilt 6, Stanford 5 (Stanford eliminated)



Thursday, June 24



Texas 6, Virginia 2 (Virginia eliminated)

Friday, June 25



Vanderbilt 3, NC State 1



Texas 8, Mississippi State 5

Saturday, June 26



Mississippi State 4, Texas 3 (Texas eliminated)



Saturday's game between NC State and Vanderbilt was ruled a no-contest by the NCAA due to COVID-19 protocols (NC State eliminated)



College World Series field

Below you'll find each team listed with their conference, their 2021 record, their pre-tournament ranking in the D1Baseball.com poll, the number of College World Series appearances in program history (counting 2021), and the number of national championships in program history.

Tennessee

Conference: SEC

Record: 50-16

Pre-tournament ranking: No. 2

Men's College World Series appearances: 5

National Championships: 0

Texas

Conference: Big 12

Record: 47-15

Pre-tournament ranking: No. 3

Men's College World Series appearances: 37

National Championships: 6

Vanderbilt

Conference: SEC

Record: 45-15

Pre-tournament ranking: No. 4

Men's College World Series appearances: 5

National Championships: 2

Arizona

Conference: Pac-12

Record: 45-16

Pre-tournament ranking: No. 5

Men's College World Series appearances: 18

National Championships: 4

Stanford

Conference: Pac-12

Record: 38-15

Pre-tournament ranking: No. 7

Men's College World Series appearances: 17

National Championships: 2

Mississippi State

Conference: SEC

Record: 45-16

Pre-tournament ranking: No. 11

Men's College World Series appearances: 12

National Championships: 0

NC State

Conference: ACC

Record: 35-18

Pre-tournament ranking: No. 16

Men's College World Series appearances: 3

National Championships: 0

Virginia

Conference: ACC

Record: 35-25

Pre-tournament ranking: Unranked

Men's College World Series appearances: 5

National Championships: 1