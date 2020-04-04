Coronavirus: Astros' Justin Verlander and Kate Upton to donate salary during shutdown

Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the MLB season is on hold, and it's not yet certain when -- or if -- Opening Day will finally arrive. The MLBPA and owners, however, did recently hammer out an agreement that ensured players will be paid, at least for the time being. That news and the worldwide upheavals from COVID-19 prompted supermodel Kate Upton and her husband, Astros right-hander Justin Verlander, to make an announcement on Saturday:

The caption reads:

Recently the @mlb announced they will be continuing to send paychecks to players while the season is suspended. @kateupton and I have decided to donate those funds to a different organization each week so that we can support their efforts and highlight the great work they're doing during the COVID-19 crisis. Everyone around the world is affected by this virus, and we hope to contribute to the families and jobs affected, the healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines and the many others in need of basic necessities, medical supplies and support at home. As soon as the first paycheck is received we will be highlighting the first organization. We know everyone is impacted by this crisis, but for those who are able, we encourage you to stay home to help flatten the curve and look to those around you who need a helping hand. #covid19 #flattenthecurve

Resources are badly needed on multiple fronts right now, so consider this a good turn by Upton and Verlander.

The 37-year-old Verlander, who won the AL Cy Young award last season, was set to be paid $33 million in 2020. However, per that aforementioned MLB-MLBPA agreement, players under guaranteed contracts will receive weekly payments of $4,775 per day, for a total of $286,500 over the planned 60-day shutdown.