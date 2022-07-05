Four fans attending the Oakland A's home victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night were struck by bullet fragments but were not seriously injured during a post-game Fourth of July fireworks show. The club and the Oakland Police Department released a joint statement about the incident on Tuesday. It reads in part:

"Following last night's Oakland A's postgame fireworks show, officers were notified of a possible shooting victim inside the ballpark. During the preliminary investigation, officers located three fans struck by bullet fragments from what appears to be celebratory gunfire occurring throughout the city of Oakland. A fourth victim later walked into a local hospital. All four victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries."

According to what police told the San Francisco Chronicle, the gunfire appears to have originated from outside the ballpark. Attendance for the July 4 contest was an announced 24,403, which is the largest home attendance figure for the A's this season.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and the Oakland Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward up to $20,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with such information is asked to call the Oakland Police Deparment at (510) 238-3426. According to the joint statement, the Oakland Police Department "will continue working closely with the Oakland A's Security to ensure the safety of all those attending future A's games at the Coliseum."