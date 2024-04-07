After an 0-9 start to the 2024 season, the Miami Marlins finally notched a win in the series finale against the Cardinals on Sunday. The Marlins' bats jumped on St. Louis starter Kyle Gibson early and often en route to a 10-3 win at Busch Stadium. As well, Miami starter Max Meyer worked six innings of one-run ball and lowered his ERA to 2.45 for the season.

With the long-sought victory, this year's Marlins model avoided becoming the first team to start a season 0-10 since the 2002 Tigers.

While the news for Miami on the field was good, off the field – or, rather, in the dugout – signs of upheaval emerged. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that manager Skip Schumaker is poised to be a free agent this coming offseason. Schumaker was initially hired on a two-year deal with a club option for 2025, but the Marlins "agreed to void the option during contract talks this past winter," according to Nightengale.

In his first season as a big-league manager, Schumaker in 2023 guided the Marlins to a surprise 84-win campaign and a playoff berth. For his efforts, he was named the National League Manager of the Year. Schumaker along the way earned praise for his steady demeanor and handling of the Miami bullpen.

Schumaker, 44, was originally signed by former Marlins general manager Kim Ng, who left the organization in October amid reports that the team planned to install a president of baseball operations above her. In her place, former Rays GM Peter Bendix was hired as president of baseball operations. Schumaker was not a Bendix hire, and the potential of a roster sell-off adds to the uncertainty surrounding the Marlins' present and future. It appears Bendix will have the opportunity to hand-pick a manager, while Schumaker will be able to seek out an opportunity with a more stable big-league organization.

For now, though, Schumaker and the Marlins have a one-game winning streak on which to focus their efforts and attention.