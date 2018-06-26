MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for June 26: This three-way parlay pays almost 5-1

There are 15 Major League Baseball games on the Tuesday slate, and SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has done the work of sifting through them and finding the highest-value selections.

The co-founder of AccuScore specializes in sports simulations, statistical analytics and projections.

This formula has led Oh to consistent success for SportsLine, and he has been on an impressive run with his MLB money-line selections, Oh has now hit 13 of his past 14 selections after hitting both of his Monday picks. He accurately called the Athletics toppling the Tigers and the Rangers defeating the Padres.

Oh is now an astounding 78-49 on the season with his MLB selections, and bettors who have followed his advice are up nearly $2,700.

He has analyzed every MLB matchup to find his three best bets for Tuesday. He's sharing those picks over at SportsLine, including a selection on the Red-Sox-Angels showdown. If you parlay all three of his picks, you'd be looking at a payout of nearly 5-to-1!

We can tell you he likes the Mariners at -140 (bet $140 to win $100) to get the best of the Orioles on Tuesday. Oh's data suggests Seattle ace James Paxton is undervalued in this relatively thin price against struggling Baltimore starter Kevin Gausman.

Seattle is on a 6-2 run in road starts by Paxton, whose accomplishments away from home include a no-hitter against Toronto on May 8. The lefty is 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA in his career against Baltimore.

Meanwhile, the Orioles have lost seven straight games started by Gausman, who has dropped four straight decisions.

Seattle drew a season-high 10 walks in Monday's 5-3 win over Baltimore in the series opener.

Oh has hit his last three picks involving Baltimore, and is 6-3 in his last nine money-line selections involving Seattle.

So which three picks could lead to a payout of close to 5-to-1? Visit SportsLine now to see Tuesday's MLB best bets from SportsLine's red-hot data scientist who has 13 of his last 14 money-line selections!