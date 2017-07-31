New Jersey governor Chris Christie confronted a heckler at Brewers-Cubs game

Chris Christie has been accused by a fan of antagonizing him while he was at the Brewers game on Sunday against the Cubs in Milwaukee. Video shows Christie getting up into a man's face holding a tray of nachos. The man, Cubs fan Brad Joseph, says that Christie asked him if he "wants to start something here" before calling him a big-shot and walking away.

At #Cubs #Brewers game. #ChrisChristie was getting razzed by fans, so he got in the face of one of them. 5:30 on @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/sx8euMgFy2 — Ben Hutchison (@BennyHutch) July 30, 2017

Joseph said that he wasn't the only one that was harassing the New Jersey governor, but he was one of the more vocal ones. "I called him a hypocrite," he said. "I thought it needed to be said. He then turned around and got in my face for what seemed like a long time but was probably only 30 seconds or a minute."

Initially Joseph thought that Christie was responding in good fun. He said that at first Christie responded: "'Why don't you have another beer?' which I thought was a decent comeback, and I thought that was kind of funny. Then he started calling me a tough guy."

As for the "why," Joseph's reasoning was simple. "He is a public official, and this is America, and I think we have the right to say what you believe as long as it's not crude or profane."

Joseph said that Christie made contact with him with his knee as well, instigating something further than verbal jabs, before Joseph replied: "'I was trying to watch the game.'" He tacked on that "I understand he was probably just trying to do the same thing."

Christie was reportedly there because his son works for the Brewers, according to the Associated Press.