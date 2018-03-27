New study breaks down the costs of being an MLB fan and it isn't cheap

A baseball team suddenly getting good is a beautiful thing. The ballpark fills up, the t-shirts start popping up around town, and bars all over the city are full of people cheering on their favorite team. The not as beautiful thing? Becoming a fan becomes a lot more expensive.

It's never cheap to follow a sports team. Getting your favorite team's logo embroidered on anything is going to cost you. However, the better your team, the more expensive that logo gets. Whether that's reflected in tickets or food prices, there are hidden fees everywhere. PlayNJ conducted a study to find all of those costs, and determine how expensive it is to be a baseball fan. You can see the full study here.

The teams at the top of the list are unsurprising. The Cubs, Red Sox and Yankees are Nos. 1-3. The Braves are at No. 4 as they continue to break in their shiny new stadium, and the Mets are No. 5. The most you can say about them is "they're from New York" right now, but it makes sense.

Perhaps more surprising, both Los Angeles teams are in the bottom five in terms of costs, while the Astros are 10th least expensive. That will undoubtedly change this year.

The methodology for the study was relatively simple. It factored in 81 home games (including ticket, parking, beer, soft drink and hot dog) before adding in a cap and a custom jersey. The Cubs cost a whopping $15,722.77 -- over $3,000 ahead of the Red Sox, who put up $12,712.28. The Yankees were hot on the Stockings' tails at $12,547.14, and that number will only increase.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Angels were a paltry $4,520.66. Expect them to cash in on Shohei Ohtani's signing this year. The defending NL champion Dodgers were at $6,075.43.

Concession prices were no joke, either. Hot dogs, soft drinks and beers combined averaged out to $14.55 per ballpark visit. A jersey and cap, one-time expenses, were $141.80. Parking plus a ticket averaged out to $81.38.

What this study mostly shows is that a lot of factors drive cost. City-wide interest, stadium location and team success are only part of the puzzle. The Cubs are in a desirable part of the city surrounded by baseball-loving fans with a good team. The same goes for the Red Sox and Yankees. Meanwhile, in cities like Los Angeles, baseball can be overshadowed. That isn't to say that Los Angeles doesn't have equally passionate fans, it's just that other factors are at play.