Philadelphia Phillies to hire Joe Girardi as new manager
The former Yankees manager will replace Gabe Kapler in Philly as skipper
The Philadelphia Phillies have made a decision on their new manager. Just weeks after dismissing Gabe Kapler following two seasons, the Phillies are hiring former New York Yankees skipper Joe Girardi, signing him to a three-year deal with a club option.
Girardi, 55, comes with a wealth of managerial experience -- something Kapler lacked. He spent a decade guiding the Yankees, and before that a season with the then-Florida Marlins. Collectively, he's won 55.4 percent of his regular-season games, as well as the 2009 American League pennant and, subsequently, the World Series.
When Girardi was fired by the Yankees after the 2017 season, the rumored explanation was that he had trouble relating to today's ballplayer. The validity of that assertion is unclear. Girardi, who has since worked in a television capacity, was arguably the favorite for the Cincinnati Reds job last winter before he withdrew from the process. The Reds later hired longtime big-league third baseman David Bell instead.
Girardi had been one of three rumored finalists, alongside Buck Showalter and Dusty Baker. Clearly the Phillies were interested in hiring a veteran skipper. That predilection makes sense given the rule of thumb about teams hiring the opposite of their former manager.
Besides, the Phillies disappointed this season, going 81-81 and finishing fourth after a frantic winter in which they signed Bryce Harper and Andrew McCutchen, traded for J.T. Realmuto and Jean Segura, and added a number of other veterans in the name of pursuing their first playoff berth since 2011.
The Phillies are likely to embark on another frantic winter -- with pitching help presumably at the top of their shopping list -- over the coming months.
Girardi's hiring on Thursday, alongside David Ross' tabbing and the Padres reportedly hiring Jayce Tingler, leaves four teams looking for a new manager: the San Francisco Giants, New York Mets, Pittsburgh Pirates and Kansas City Royals.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bill James retires from Red Sox
James is the one who coined the phrase "sabermetrics," among other wonky things
-
Hicks to undergo Tommy John surgery
Hicks had previously said he didn't expect to have the operation
-
Bryant's grievance to be resolved
Bryant is a day short of qualifying for free agency after the 2020 season
-
Biles flips for first pitch at Game 2
This isn't the first time Biles has showcased her skills at an Astros game
-
Cubs hire Ross as manager
Ross, 42, was a catcher for the 2016 World Series champion Cubs
-
Astros hold players-only meeting
The Astros tried to address some issues following their 12-3 loss to the Nationals in Game...
-
Nats blow out Astros for Game 2 win
The Nationals are taking a 2-0 lead back to Washington D.C.
-
Nats, Soto take World Series Game 1
20-year-old Juan Soto was the star of a gripping Game 1