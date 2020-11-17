On Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs announced that president of baseball operations Theo Epstein will step down from his post with the team at the end of the week. In addition, Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer will replace Epstein, who was signed to a contract through the 2021 season.

During Tuesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," former Marlins executive David Samson said he believes that Epstein is going to end up in the New York Mets front office as the president of baseball operations.

"You're looking at the new president of baseball operations for the New York Mets with a piece of the team," Samson said. "He will sign a long-term deal for $10 million a year with a piece of the team because Steve Cohen recognizes that you don't become pennywise and pound foolish. He's from Wall Street. You pay your best Wall Street guys $10-30 million and you give them bonuses. Theo will cost Steve money. Theo can walk in there and make a managerial change."

Samson believes that Epstein wanted to own a small piece of the Cubs and owner Thomas S. Ricketts wouldn't grant that to Epstein. However, Samson thinks that Mets new billionaire owner Steve Cohen will grant Epstein that luxury.

In addition, Samson thinks Epstein would likely come into the Mets organization and want to make a managerial change. Luis Rojas, who replaced Carlos Beltran, is set to enter his second season as the Mets manager in 2021.