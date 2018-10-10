The Jonah Keri Podcast: Rob Neyer

Jonah Keri sits down with Rob Neyer to talk all things baseball, including his excellent new book, Power Ball

In this episode: Jonah Keri celebrates launch day with Rob Neyer on the release of his excellent new book, Power Ball; self-aware ballplayers; the pluses and minuses of defensive shifts; why MLB needs a council of elders; writing shibboleths; learning new things later in life; becoming commissioner of a summer baseball league for collegiate players, and much more! 

