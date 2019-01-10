Tim Tebow gets engaged to former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Tim Tebow won two rings starring for the Florida Gators more than a decade ago. He's ready to for another.

The former Heisman Trophy winner and current Mets' minor leaguer got engaged to girlfriend Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters this week, asking the 2017 Miss Universe winner to marry him on a visit to his family's farm outside of Jacksonville. Tebow shared photos on his Instagram. The engagement comes roughly two years after Nel-Peters was crowned Miss South Africa 2017 and began dating Tebow.

The 23-year-old Nel-Peters, who reportedly celebrated her first American Thanksgiving with Tebow's family while dating the former Gators and NFL quarterback, was born near the western coast of South Africa. According to People, the 31-year-old Tebow secretly had his now-fiancée's family and friends flown to Florida to witness the sunset proposal, which included an arbor and a "specially made bench that was engraved with the date the couple first met." Tebow also enlisted South African singer Matthew Mole to serenade them with a surprise rendition of "The Wedding Song."

Tebow had told People before dating Nel-Peters that he was "ready to settle down and start a family" with a woman who "has a good heart," who cares "about people who can't do anything for them in return" and who "really loves God." Upon proposing to Nel-Peters, he followed up by telling the magazine that his future wife checks all those boxes.

"She's just perfect for me," he told People. "I'm really blessed to have her by my side for the rest of my life."

Tebow has had one of sports' most polarizing careers, flaming out as a first-round NFL draft pick and one-time comeback artist of the Denver Broncos, then spending time with the New York Jets, New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles before transitioning to a career in broadcasting. Since 2016, he's had his sights set on an MLB career within the New York Mets organization, ascending to Double-A All-Star status in 2018.