Winter Storm Harper is heading to the Northeast and Phillies, Nationals fans are taking it as a sign

If you'd like to know how some fans of the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies are doing as they await any movement on the Bryce Harper free agency front, your best bet might be to turn on The Weather Channel.

As free agency drags into the second half of January and both Harper and fellow big-name free agent Manny Machado remain unsigned, MLB faithful have been itching to see the two sluggers find new homes. Fans in D.C. and Philly have been especially impatient, what with the Phillies promising pursuit of both stars and Harper still linked to his old team, the Nationals.

They've become so impatient, in fact, that they've turned to meteorologists for clues as to where Harper will end up.

Upon The Weather Channel's report Wednesday that Winter Storm Harper will bring major snowfall to the Midwest and Northeast this weekend, Twitter erupted with speculation about the real Harper storming into the Northeast.

And before you go ranting on about how A.) these desperate fans having nothing better to do, B.) every winter storm doesn't deserve a name, or C.) MLB free agency moves slower than your neighborhood snail, you might want to consider that Winter Storm Harper could be, you know, an actual sign. Because guess who retweeted the Winter Storm Harper forecast?

That's right. The man himself.

Stay tuned for the investigation into what Harper's snowflake emoji means about his pending contract negotiations.