Winter Storm Harper is heading to the Northeast and Phillies, Nationals fans are taking it as a sign
Yes, these are technically developments on the Harper front
If you'd like to know how some fans of the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies are doing as they await any movement on the Bryce Harper free agency front, your best bet might be to turn on The Weather Channel.
As free agency drags into the second half of January and both Harper and fellow big-name free agent Manny Machado remain unsigned, MLB faithful have been itching to see the two sluggers find new homes. Fans in D.C. and Philly have been especially impatient, what with the Phillies promising pursuit of both stars and Harper still linked to his old team, the Nationals.
They've become so impatient, in fact, that they've turned to meteorologists for clues as to where Harper will end up.
Upon The Weather Channel's report Wednesday that Winter Storm Harper will bring major snowfall to the Midwest and Northeast this weekend, Twitter erupted with speculation about the real Harper storming into the Northeast.
And before you go ranting on about how A.) these desperate fans having nothing better to do, B.) every winter storm doesn't deserve a name, or C.) MLB free agency moves slower than your neighborhood snail, you might want to consider that Winter Storm Harper could be, you know, an actual sign. Because guess who retweeted the Winter Storm Harper forecast?
That's right. The man himself.
Stay tuned for the investigation into what Harper's snowflake emoji means about his pending contract negotiations.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB rumors: Kapler, Harper bond
Here are the latest hot stove rumors as we march toward spring training
-
Why there are too many MLB teams tanking
At least some teams are trying to put a watchable product on the field
-
Former 2-sport stars offer Murray advice
Murray was a first-round pick in baseball and could be selected in the first round in the NFL...
-
Report: White Sox offer $175m to Machado
Machado deserves significantly more than the offer
-
Red Sox set date for White House visit
The Red Sox had previously accepted the invitation in December
-
Maddon: Cubs signing Harper won't happen
Harper and the Cubs have been linked for years, but all the speculation was apparently for...