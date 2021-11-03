The Atlanta Braves clinched the 2021 World Series title with a 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 6 on Tuesday night. Not present for the game and ensuing celebration, however, was Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos.

Anthopoulos told Hazel Mae that he was not able to attend after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday:

As Mae tweets, Anthopouolos' case is asymptomatic at this juncture.

Anthopoulos, 44, is the former GM of the Blue Jays, and he's been at the helm in Atlanta since November of 2017. On his watch, the Braves have won four straight NL East titles and have now reached the pinnacle of the sport.

Anthopoulos this season distinguished himself by acquiring multiple outfielders -- Adam Duvall, Joc Pederson, Eddie Rosario, and World Series MVP Jorge Soler -- which allowed the Braves to withstand the loss of Ronald Acuña Jr. to a season-ending knee injury. Without those bold moves, which were mostly made at a time when the Braves didn't profile as strong contenders, then the team almost certainly isn't hoisting the trophy. In that sense, Anthopoulos' absence on Tuesday night in Houston was a dominating one.