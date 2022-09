The second half of 2022 is heating up in a big way for UFC. The promotion has had champions unexpectedly retain their titles, massive upsets and more drama than usual among its star athletes in the first eight months of the year.

Perhaps the biggest upset of the year came in August when Leon Edwards shocked the world with his head-kick knockout of pound-for-pound great Kamaru Usman in the final minute of their bout to claim the welterweight title. Edwards was down and likely headed to a decision loss in the rematch seven years in the making. But the thrilling finish shook up both the welterweight and Pound for Pound landscape.

Next up on the docket is a bantamweight showdown between Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong. Sandhagen has fallen on hard times since reaching the title level with back-to-back losses to Petr Yan and TJ Dillashaw. Yadong, meanwhile, has won three in a row since his first defeat inside the Octagon and is looking to get closer to the title level with another victory on Saturday.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2022. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule