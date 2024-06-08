Rising middleweight prospect Nassourdine Imavov makes his second consecutive headlining appearance Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Imavov against one-time title challenger Jared Cannonier. Their five-round fight is set to highlight the main UFC fight card (8 p.m. ET) from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville. The No. 7-ranked Imavov won his main-event debut in February and is now seeking his first win against a top-five opponent in order to enter the title-fight conversation. But the No. 4-ranked Cannonier has his eyes on a second title shot and will gain leverage toward that goal with another win Saturday.

Imavov is a -125 favorite (risk $125 to win 100), while Cannonier is priced at +105 in the latest UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Imavov odds. In the co-main event, veteran light heavyweight sluggers square off when Dustin Jacoby (-220) takes on Dominick Reyes (+180).

From breaking down film and following fighters and their camps closely, to tracking sharp action and betting market signals, Vithlani covers the breadth of the MMA betting landscape top to bottom. He also trains amateur boxers and speaks regularly with MMA fighters to understand the sport's nuances.

Vithlani made his SportsLine debut in January 2023 and swept the main card for UFC 283 with a 5-0 record and has been a consistent winner ever since.

His highlights included predicting an upset for Sean O'Malley (+210) against Aljamain Sterling (-250) at UFC 292 as part of a 4-1 main card and his UFC 299 winners included underdog selections on Poirier (+190) against Saint Denis (-230) and Michael Page (+110) against Kevin Holland (-130).

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Imavov preview

Cannonier (17-6) is a late bloomer by MMA standards. He didn't make his professional debut until age 27 and also made numerous career adjustments before emerging as a title challenger at middleweight. Cannonier started his UFC career at heavyweight before he moved down to light heavyweight. He went 2-3 at light heavyweight and appeared to have a ceiling of a journeyman at best before choosing to move down one more division to middleweight.

The Dallas native's dedication to disciplined training and nutrition paid off. Now 40, he is 7-2 at middleweight, with his only losses coming to former champions Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. He also has a split-decision win over Sean Strickland, who went on to win the title after their fight.

Unfortunately for Cannonier, his listless performance against Adesanya for the title at UFC 276 in July 2022 hampered his chances for immediately rejoining the title picture. However, a dominant performance Saturday would put him on the short list of viable title contenders behind Adesanya, Whittaker and Strickland.

Imavov (13-4-1) is a slick athlete with a polished skillset who won four of his first five appearances. The UFC brass appeared high on him as a prospect and booked him in a Fight Night main event against Strickland in January last year. Strickland dominated the fight from wire to wire to win a unanimous decision before beating Adesanya for the belt last September.

UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is siding with Julian Marquez (-130) to get past Zachary Reece (+110) in a middleweight matchup on the main card.

Marquez (9-2) is an action brawler who quickly became a fan favorite because of his wild fights, and at one stretch he earned three performance bonuses in four fights. However, his risk-heavy style caught up to him in recent outings and the 34-year-old Kansas City native is coming off consecutive stoppage losses.

Reese (6-1) is a power puncher who earned a UFC contract following success in the Fury FC promotion and a win on "Dana White's Contender Series." However, the 30-year-old Texan lost his UFC debut by knockout to journeyman Cody Brundage in December.

"Marquez is a UFC veteran who always seems to be in wild fights. Marquez throws power punches to close distance, where he can then implement his grappling. I lean toward Marquez for his experience," Vithlani told SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Jared Cannonier (+105) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (-125)

Dominick Reyes (+180) vs. Dustin Jacoby (-220)

Raul Rosas (-230) vs. Ricky Turcios (+190)

Bruno Ferreira (-270) vs. Dustin Stolzfus (+220)

Julian Marquez (-130) vs. Zach Reese (+110)

Punahale Soriano (+160) vs. Miguel Baeza (-190)

Thiago Moises (+105) vs. Ludovit Klein (-125)

Carlos Prates (-230) vs. Charles Radtke (+190)

Brad Katona (-600) vs. Jesse Butler (+400)

Daniel Marcos (-115) vs. John Castaneda (-105)

Eduarda Moura (-160) vs. Denise Gomes (+130)

Cody Stamann (+220) vs. Taylor Lapilus (-270)