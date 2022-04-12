UFC continues to deliver on its promise of action fights. The promotion has rolled through the early part of 2022 with four PPVs already in the books. Interestingly, only one title has changed hands in that time with Deiveson Figueiredo topping Brandon Moreno in their trilogy to regain the championship.

Now, UFC rolls through the rest of spring with a loaded up schedule of events and a couple of PPV main events already on the books for May and June. UFC 274 in May will see a pair of titles on the line when lightweight champion Charles Oliveira looks to defend his crown against fan-favorite Justin Gaethje. Plus, women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas runs back a rematch eight years in the making when she takes on former champion Carla Esparza. Esparza beat Namajunas for the inaugural title in 2014.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

But before we get to May, there's still three more cards on tap in April. It begins with another rematch, this time in the welterweight division, as Vicente Luque takes on Belal Muhammad on April 16. Luque scored a first-round TKO of Muhammad in November 2016.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2022. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule