The first UFC pay-per-view of 2024 has come and gone. UFC 297 won't be remembered as a high-quality or action-packed card but the next three major events show promise.

There is a lot of quality between UFC 298 and UFC 300. Alexander Volkanovski looks to wash a bad taste out of his mouth after a short-notice knockout loss to Islam Makhachev in October by defending his UFC featherweight title against Ilia Topuria. There is a concern that time is catching up to Volkanovski, particularly against a surging contender as offensively potent as Topuria. UFC 298 takes place at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Feb. 17 and features a strong main card. Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa helms the co-main event. Rounding out the pay-per-view fights are Geoff Neal vs. Ian Machado Garry, Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejudo and Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov.

Next month, UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley makes his first title defense against the only person to ever defeat him, Marlon "Chito" Vera. Their rematch headlines UFC 299 in Miami on March 9. It's another stacked card featuring appearances by Dustin Poirier, Kevin Holland, Michael "Venom" Page, Gilbert Burns and Petr Yan. All roads lead to UFC 300 on April 13 featuring UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan, BMF champ Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway and Holly Holm vs. the debuting Kayla Harrison. No main event has been announced two months out from UFC 300.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2024. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule

EventDateMain eventWeight classLocationTV
UFC 298Feb. 17Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Ilia Topuria Featherweight titleAnaheim, California
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
Feb. 24
Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval 2
Flyweight
Mexico City
ESPN+
UFC Fight NightMarch 2Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev
HeavyweightLas VegasESPN+
UFC 299March 9Sean O'Malley (c) vs. Marlon Vera 2Bantamweight titleMiamiESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
March 16
Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura
Heavyweight
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night
March 23
Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas
Women's strawweight
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night
March 30
Sean Brady vs. Vicente Luque
Welterweight
Atlantic City
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night
April 6
Martin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen
Middleweight
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC 300April 13TBATBALas VegasESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
June 22
TBA TBA Riyadh
ESPN+