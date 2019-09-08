Bellator 226 results -- Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo: Live updates, fight card, highlights

Bellator MMA is returning to DAZN with a card loaded with featherweights and topped by a heavyweight title clash. Bellator 226 goes down tonight from SAP Center in San Jose with two-division champ Ryan Bader putting his heavyweight championship on the line against fellow ex-UFC fighter Cheick Kongo.

In addition, the first round of the Featherweight World Grand Prix kicks off with half of the tournament field in action across four fights in the 145-pound division. While current featherweight kingpin Patricio Pitbull competes in the second half of the first-round fights at Bellator 228, a pair of former champs are in action on Saturday in Pat Curran and Daniel Straus. Top prospects Adam Borics and Tywan Claxton are also ready to throw down in the tournament.

Bellator 226 results, live updates

Ryan Bader (c) vs. Cheick Kongo -- Heavyweight championship

Pedro Carvalho vs. Sam Sicilia -- Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix first round

Daniel Straus vs. Derek Campos -- Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix first round

Adam Borics vs. Pat Curran -- Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix first round

Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Tywan Claxton -- Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix first round

Daniel Carey def. Gaston Bolanos via first-round submission (guillotine choke): Bolanos, the highly-touted prospect whose entire professional career has taken place in the Bellator cage, utilized leg kicks early while eating a few decent counter shots before a counter right hand landed to earn Carey's respect. Carey caught Bolanos getting sloppy while ducking his head out of the way of a punch and locked what looked to be a loose arm-in guillotine choke. Bolanos eventually jumped into guard while holding onto the choke and put a tight squeeze while yelling to referee Mike Beltran that Bolanos had gone out in the choke. When Bolanos didn't respond to Beltran's demands to show he was still there, Beltran ended the fight, pulling an unconscious Bolanos from the choke.

