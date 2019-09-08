Bellator 226 results -- Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo: Live updates, fight card, highlights
Follow along with coverage of the heavyweight title fight in San Jose on Saturday night
Bellator MMA is returning to DAZN with a card loaded with featherweights and topped by a heavyweight title clash. Bellator 226 goes down tonight from SAP Center in San Jose with two-division champ Ryan Bader putting his heavyweight championship on the line against fellow ex-UFC fighter Cheick Kongo.
In addition, the first round of the Featherweight World Grand Prix kicks off with half of the tournament field in action across four fights in the 145-pound division. While current featherweight kingpin Patricio Pitbull competes in the second half of the first-round fights at Bellator 228, a pair of former champs are in action on Saturday in Pat Curran and Daniel Straus. Top prospects Adam Borics and Tywan Claxton are also ready to throw down in the tournament.
Can't get enough MMA? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon, including a complete recap of UFC 242 from Abu Dhabi.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Saturday updating this story with results, recaps and highlights of the main card fights. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.
Bellator 226 results, live updates
Ryan Bader (c) vs. Cheick Kongo -- Heavyweight championship
Pedro Carvalho vs. Sam Sicilia -- Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix first round
Daniel Straus vs. Derek Campos -- Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix first round
Adam Borics vs. Pat Curran -- Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix first round
Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Tywan Claxton -- Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix first round
Daniel Carey def. Gaston Bolanos via first-round submission (guillotine choke): Bolanos, the highly-touted prospect whose entire professional career has taken place in the Bellator cage, utilized leg kicks early while eating a few decent counter shots before a counter right hand landed to earn Carey's respect. Carey caught Bolanos getting sloppy while ducking his head out of the way of a punch and locked what looked to be a loose arm-in guillotine choke. Bolanos eventually jumped into guard while holding onto the choke and put a tight squeeze while yelling to referee Mike Beltran that Bolanos had gone out in the choke. When Bolanos didn't respond to Beltran's demands to show he was still there, Beltran ended the fight, pulling an unconscious Bolanos from the choke.
Thanks for stopping by.
