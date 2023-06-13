A pair of title bouts top Bellator MMA's return to Chicago on Friday in a must-see Bellator 297 event from the Wintrust Arena.

Light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov looks for the fourth defense of his 205-pound title when he faces ageless wonder Yoel Romero. In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis returns from a lengthy injury to face two-division titleholder Patricio Pitbull.

Let's take a closer look at the biggest storylines entering this weekend's card.

1. Yoel Romero looks to make MMA history in final shot at major world title

Built like he was carved out of stone, there has always been something superhuman about Romero. Now, at 46, the former multiple-time UFC title challenger enters what is likely his final shot at winning a world title when he challenges Nemkov. A victory for Romero, who is 2-0 with a pair of knockouts since making his Bellator debut in 2022, would break Randy Couture's record as the oldest champion of a major MMA promotion. Couture was 45 when he dropped the UFC heavyweight title to Brock Lesnar via knockout in 2008. Romero certainly has an uphill challenge ahead of him and is a sizeable underdog. He also has a prior history of fighting great in title bouts but not being active enough to secure the decision in disputed fights against Robert Whittaker (twice) and Israel Adesanya. Romero has also noticeably slowed down since those days, now fighting one division higher than his peak UFC run at middleweight. Still, with one-strike knockout power in all four limbs and an unorthodox style, Romero remains a dangerous out for any fighter at any level.

2. Vadim Nemkov has quietly become the best light heavyweight in the world

He's anything but flashy which, along with the fact that he doesn't speak English, might explain Nemkov's under-the-radar status among fellow global elites at 205 pounds. But his nine-fight run in Bellator since first making his debut in 2017 remains as impressive a stretch as any other fighter in the division among all promotions. At 30, the Team Fedor product is operating at the peak of his skills after victories over former Bellator champions Liam McGeary, Phil Davis (twice), Rafael Carvalho and Ryan Bader. And even though he struggled in his first meeting with Corey Anderson before an accidental clash of heads produced a no contest, Nemkov responded in a big way lat November in their rematch to retain his title and take home the $1 million prize money for winning the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix. The potential of adding such an identifiable and dangerous name as Romero to his resume would be yet another impressive move for this well-rounded native of Russia who is short on frills but consistent and solid.

3. Patricio Pitbull threatens to go where no major MMA fighter has gone before

On the elite level of MMA, no fighter has ever won three titles in as many divisions with a major promotion. Already the greatest fighter in Bellator MMA history, Patricio Pitbull has a chance to do just that this weekend when he moves down to bantamweight for the first time in his incredible 18-year career to challenge Pettis for the title. Pitbull, the defending featherweight champion, vacated his lightweight title in recent years to allow for his older brother, Patricky Pitbull, to fulfill his own dreams by becoming world champion. But Patricio has long threatened that he could make 135 pounds and the greatest testament to his legacy and reputation is that he enters as the betting favorite against Pettis. Should Pitbull achieve the status of three-division champion, it would significantly add to his resume as a rare all-time great fighter who never stepped foot inside the UFC's Octagon. But at 35, it doesn't appear as if Pitbull is slowing down anytime soon.

4. The bantamweight division has changed dramatically in Sergio Pettis' absence

Pettis, who captured the Bellator title by outpointing Juan Archuleta in 2021, has had one of the more bizarre title reigns. He made his first defense against former champion Kyoji Horiguchi later that year and was losing every second of the fight until a calculated spinning backfist knocked Horiguchi cold in one of the dramatic title wins in modern history. But an ACL injury immediately after forced Pettis to withdraw from the ensuing Grand Prix. Pettis' absence allowed top contenders like Raufeon Stots and Patchy Mix to enjoy the most fruitful stretches of their careers with Mix knocking Stots out cold in the tournament final to capture the interim belt. Now, the 29-year-old Pettis returns to action for the first time in 18 months after surgery but has to contend with the knockout power and submission threat of one of the sport's most dangerous fighters in Pitbull, with Mix waiting on deck to fight the winner. Should Pettis pass both tests and retain his title, it would cap the most impressive stretch of his pro career, but he would likely be an underdog against Mix just as he will against Pitbull with plenty of questions to answer against such dangerous foes.

5. The Daniel James story has been as fun as it has been unlikely

A 41-year-old heavyweight who is best known as a bodyguard for such celebrity clients as Twista has just become an intriguing Bellator title contender. That's the 6-foot-6 James, who has dazzled in a pair of knockout wins since rejoining Bellator in 2022 after productive runs in both the LFA and ACA promotions. James is as powerful as he is charismatic with a real everyman vibe that is easy to cheer for. A native of Chicago, he returns home Friday to open the main card by taking on Gokham Saricam. Considering the lack of depth at heavyweight underneath defending champion Ryan Bader at the moment, a win could catapult James into legitimate title contention. What would make James' story even more remarkable was that he made his pro debut with Bellator in 2014 but never fought again in the promotion until this recent run.