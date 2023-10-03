Bellator MMA is ready for a milestone moment. Bellator 300 celebrates the occasion with three championship matches. A gold rush takes place at Pechanga Arena in San Diego on Saturday with each title fight having its own unique flair.

Usman Nurmagomedov, younger cousin of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, proudly carries the family name as Bellator lightweight champion. Nurmagomedov makes his second title defense against former champion Brent Primus in the semifinals of the $1 million Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix.

Saturday's co-main event welcomes Cris Cyborg back into the Bellator cage. Cyborg is the only fighter to win or defend a world championship in four major mixed martial arts organization. The knockout artist faces the biggest challenge and most heated rival of her Bellator stint, former UFC title challenger Cat Zingano. The fighters are a combined 9-0 since joining the promotion.

The Bellator 300 main card opens with a truly unique pairing. Liz Carmouche and Ilima-Lei Macfarlane are legitimate best friends and former training partners. Friendships and championships don't often blend well. The sport has seen relationships crumble over a belt and fighters miss career-defining opportunities due to loyalty. Yet Carmouche vs. Macfarlane is the result of a long campaign between two friends who want nothing more than to duke it out for a world title.

Below is the complete fight card for Bellator 300 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

Bellator 300 fight card, odds

Usman Nurmagomedov (c) -1667 vs. Brent Primus +700, lightweight championship



Cris Cyborg (c) -590 vs. Cat Zingano +370, women's featherweight championship

Liz Carmouche (c) -295 vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane +210, women's flyweight championship

Bryce Meredith vs. Miguel Peimbert, bantamweight



Bobby Serronio III vs. Alberto Garcia, bantamweight



Sara McMann vs. Leah McCourt, women's featherweight



Sergio Cossio Dominguez vs. Jesse Roberts, lightweight



Henry Corrales vs. Kai Kamaka III, featherweight



Davion Franklin vs. Slim Trabelsi, heavyweight



Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Maciej Rozanski, light heavyweight



Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Herman Terrado, welterweight

Romero Cotton vs. Grant Neal, middleweight

Ilara Joanne vs. Jena Bishop, women's flyweight



Josh Hokit vs. Spencer Smith, heavyweight



Lorrany Santos vs. Jackie Cataline, women's featherweight



Dmytrii Hrytsenko vs. Justin Montalvo, 160-pound catchweight



Bellator 300 info

Date: Oct. 7



Oct. 7 Location: Pechanga Arena -- San Diego



Pechanga Arena -- San Diego Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: Showtime

Bellator 300 countdown