It's going to be a busy June for the UFC. The promotion has five events scheduled in 30 days, including two blockbuster pay-per-view main events. UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier headlines UFC 302 before Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler main events UFC 303 for International Fight Week.

UFC takes a rare week off to close the month of May before kicking off June with Makhachev vs. Poirier in Newark on June. McGregor vs. Chandler in Las Vegas on June 29 closes out a wild five-week stretch. Poirier challenges Makhachev for the lightweight crown on the heels of a rejuvenating knockout of Benoit Saint-Denis. UFC 302 also features a five-round co-main event pairing former middleweight champ Sean Strickland with Paulo Costa.

Three Fight Nights take place between the two PPVs. Jared Cannoier vs. Nassourdine Imavov headlines a card in Louisville, Kentucky on June 8 before flyweights Alex Perez and Tatsuro Taira take over the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on June 15. The most exciting Fight Night of the bunch is a card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia headlined by former middleweight champ Robert Whittaker against Khamzat Chimaev. UFC president Dana White stated the winner will receive a middleweight title shot. The stacked June 22 card also features Sergei Pavlovich, Alexander Volkov, Johnny Walker, Daniel Rodriguez and Shara Magomedov.

UFC IFW closes out the month as fight fans migrate to Las Vegas for several days of festivities. McGregor vs. Chandler is the big ticket item on an otherwise lackluster card. UFC 303's undercard took a big hit after Khalil Rountree announced his withdrawal from his co-main event fight with former light heavyweight champ Jamahal Hill. The other most notable names on the card are Cub Swanson and Joe Pyfer.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2024. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule