The featherweights take center stage at Combate Global on Saturday night. Jair Perez vs. Mauricio Eguiluz headlines the promotion's return to Miami.
Mexico's Perez makes his second appearance of the year after defeating Genier Penagos via knockout in his last appearance. Standing across from him on Saturday is Eguiluz. The Chilean fighter has been supremely active this year and will make his fourth appearance of 2023 this week. Eguiluz is 2-1 in that stretch as he pursues a fresh winning streak at Perez's expense.
Saturday's co-main event features women's atomweights Mariah Castro and Nadine Abbott. Both women are early in their careers and looking to build some consistency. Ireland's Abbott has submission wins to her record as she looks to overcome the marathon fighter Castro.
Below is the fight card and viewing information for Saturday's Combate Global event.
Combate Global card
- Jair Perez vs. Mauricio Eguiluz, featherweights
- Mariah Castro vs. Nadine Abbott, women's atomweights
- Ovidio Bojorquez vs. Al Gonzales, welterweights
- Richie Palomino vs. Samuel Alvarez, lightweights
- Martin Justiz vs. Isaac Ruelas, featherweights*
*Denotes postlim
Combate Global info
- Date: Aug. 26
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Start time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)
- How to watch: Paramount+