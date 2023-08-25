The featherweights take center stage at Combate Global on Saturday night. Jair Perez vs. Mauricio Eguiluz headlines the promotion's return to Miami.

Mexico's Perez makes his second appearance of the year after defeating Genier Penagos via knockout in his last appearance. Standing across from him on Saturday is Eguiluz. The Chilean fighter has been supremely active this year and will make his fourth appearance of 2023 this week. Eguiluz is 2-1 in that stretch as he pursues a fresh winning streak at Perez's expense.

Saturday's co-main event features women's atomweights Mariah Castro and Nadine Abbott. Both women are early in their careers and looking to build some consistency. Ireland's Abbott has submission wins to her record as she looks to overcome the marathon fighter Castro.

Below is the fight card and viewing information for Saturday's Combate Global event.

Combate Global card

Jair Perez vs. Mauricio Eguiluz, featherweights



Mariah Castro vs. Nadine Abbott, women's atomweights



Ovidio Bojorquez vs. Al Gonzales, welterweights

Richie Palomino vs. Samuel Alvarez, lightweights



Martin Justiz vs. Isaac Ruelas, featherweights*

*Denotes postlim

Combate Global info