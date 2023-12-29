2023 is ticking away and 2024 is taking shape. The UFC has started rolling out cards for the first four months of the new year and there is a lot to like. Three UFC champions have fights announced, fan-favorites return from layoffs, an overdue debut is booked and the company's 300th event approaches.

Sean Strickland, Alexander Volkanovski and Sean O'Malley will defend their respective titles in the coming months, plus a new women's bantamweight champ will be crowned following Amanda Nunes' retirement. The promotion is also presenting a rare five-round co-main event in Mexico City featuring two of MMA's most dynamic fighters. Speaking of dynamic, longtime Bellator star Michael "Venom" Page finally makes his UFC debut.

Take a look at eight of the most intriguing fights on the horizon, plus a few honorable mentions.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis (UFC 297, Jan. 20)

Strickland vs. du Plessis was business as usual upon its announcement. It took one press conference to crank tensions to the max. An ugly press conference in December saw Strickland hurl homophobic insults at du Plessis who retaliated with remarks about the child abuse Strickland endured. A few days later, the champion and challenger came to blows in the crowd during UFC 296. It's an interesting matchup competitively. Strickland's in-your-face pressure stifled Israel Adesanya in a shocking underdog performance. Du Plessis is a juggernaut with 19 stoppages in 20 professional wins. Mix in the bad blood and every strike should land with extra emphasis.

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria (UFC 298, Feb. 17)

Volkanovski vs. Topuria is the most intriguing featherweight fight in some time. Volkanvsoki is deep into a defining reign as the greatest 145-pound fighter of all time. Topuria has "future champion" written all over him. If asked for a prediction three months ago, most would pick Volkanovski as a small-to-medium favorite. But there is lingering concern over Volkanovski's headspace. Volkanovski agreed to fight UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev on 10 days' notice, suffered a head-kick knockout and tried to proceed with fighting Topuria on Jan. 20. A four-month turnaround is a little more comforting for Volkanovski fans, but Topuria might be the right opponent at the right time to dethrone a surefire Hall of Famer.

Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa (UFC 298, Feb. 17)

It's hard to get excited about Whittaker vs. Costa until the two are locked in the cage. Five of Costa's last seven bouts have been canceled for various reasons, including surgery, matchmaking changes and -- a Dana White classic -- not agreeing to a fight announced by the promotion. Whittaker vs. Costa was previously announced in 2021; however, Costa claimed no contracts were signed. It wouldn't be the first time the UFC announced an unconfirmed fight to pressure fighters into accepting. Whittaker vs. Costa is not currently listed on UFC's official website. Maybe it's an oversight but it's not comforting. Whittaker vs. Costa is a great middleweight title eliminator that has eluded fans. For the first time in five years, Whittaker is not the 1A or 1B at middleweight after losing a title eliminator against underdog du Plessis. Costa is one of the division's most reliable KO artists. This will be a great showcase of top middleweights should it occur.

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejudo (UFC 298, Feb. 17)



You can't do much better than Dvalishvili vs. Cejudo if you're interested in elite wrestler vs. wrestler matchmaking. "Suffocating" only scratches the surface of Dvalishvili's grappling. The UFC's top-ranked bantamweight contender applies absurd pressure with his endless gas tank. Dvalishvili averages nearly seven takes downs per 15 minutes and has exceeded 10 in four separate UFC fights. He currently sits at No. 4 all-time for takedowns landed and will likely eclipse George St-Pierre's record 90. Cejudo is arguably the most credentialed wrestler in MMA. The Olympic gold medalist is a former two-division UFC champion and nearly took the bantamweight title from Aljamain Sterling after a three-year layoff. The winner of this one is primed for a crack at the title.

Yair Rodriguez vs. Brian Ortega (UFC Fight Night, Feb. 24)

If at first you don't succeed, try again. The 145-pound contenders first met in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Long Island in 2022. There was a buzz about two of MMA's most creative, dynamic fighters locking horns with title implications. Unfortunately, Ortega suffered an early shoulder injury that brought the bout to an unsatisfactory end. Rodriguez subsequently won the interim featherweight title vs. Josh Emmett before faltering to Volkanovski in a title unifier. Ortega has not been seen since. Hosting the sequel in Mexico City is a masterstroke of matchmaking with both fighters being of Mexican descent. This co-main event is scheduled for five exciting rounds. Volkanovski vs. Topuria is the best fight you can make at featherweight but Rodriguez vs. Ortega is the most fun.

Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera (UFC 299, March 9)

The "Sugar Show" is in full swing. O'Malley delivered a career-defining performance at UFC 292, knocking out bantamweight champ Sterling to start his first title reign. The finish immediately drew comparisons to Conor McGregor's iconic stoppage of Jose Aldo: from the finishing sequence to the winners' undeniable auras. The UFC has a genuine crossover superstar on its hands if O'Malley can keep things rolling. His first challenger is the only fighter to beat O'Malley in 19 pro fights. "Chito" Vera knocked out O'Malley in Round 1 of their meeting at UFC 252 in August 2020. It was a brutal stoppage undercut by a recurring leg injury O'Malley suffered mid-fight. Vera is coming off a surprisingly narrow decision win against veteran Pedro Munhoz, which muffled enthusiasm over his title shot. It's still a quality matchup and one of the best stories that bantamweight can tell. Expect a mean build to this one.



Kevin Holland vs. Michael Venom Page (UFC 299, March 9)

MVP is finally stepping inside the Octagon. Page has been a cult favorite for a decade, breakdancing his way to head-kick KOs and once caving a man's skull with a flying knee. Page was given a very slow escalation of challenge in Bellator and eventually fought for the interim welterweight title. He follows in the footsteps of other high-profile Bellator alum like Eddie Alvarez and Michael Chandler but without the title pedigree. It's unlikely Page will make a world title run, but pairing him up with other exciting strikers like Kevin Holland is an excellent way to present him. At 36, MVP won't be around forever but it should be fun.

Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling (UFC 300, Apr. 13)

The featherweight division has a new player. Former bantamweight champion Sterling makes his long-teased move north a weight class against long-time contender Kattar. Sterling was expected to change divisions win or lose against O'Malley, long citing how poorly his body handled the bantamweight cut. Sterling has an uphill battle against bigger opponents who may better resist his aggressive grappling. It's always intriguing when a major player changes weight classes, creating new matchmaking opportunities and injecting intrigue in that division. Welcome to the featherweight field, "Funkmaster."

Honorable mentions: Geoff Neal vs. Ian Machado Garry (UFC 298), Tatiana Suarez vs. Amanda Lemos (UFC 298), Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic (UFC 300) and Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage (UFC 300)