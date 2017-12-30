UFC 219 -- Cris 'Cyborg' vs. Holly Holm: Fight card, odds, fighters, weigh in, schedule

UFC 219 is set to cap off a busy 2017 year for MMA and fight fans. Women's featherweight champion Cris "Cyborg" Justino is set to make her first title defense when she squares off with former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm in Las Vegas on Dec. 30. Holm is coming off an impressive TKO victory over Bethe Corriea while Cyborg racked up her eighth straight TKO victory over Tonya Evinger in July. Plus, perennial lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov is looking to stay in contention when he takes on Edson Barboza in the co-main event. Here's how the full fight card shakes out with the latest odds from Bovada after each of the 20 fighters made weight for Saturday's festivities on Friday.

UFC 219 main card

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Cris "Cyborg" Justino (c) -360 Holly Holm +270 Women's featherweight Khabib Nurmagomedov -300 Edson Barboza +230 Lightweight Cynthia Calvillo -260 Carla Esparza +200 Women's strawweight Carlos Condit -165 Neil Magny +135 Welterweight Marc Diakiese -185 Dan Hooker +150 Lightweight

One of the hottest fighters in MMA, Jimmie Rivera, was expected to take on Dominick Cruz on the main card, but an injury to the former champion forced him to withdraw. Then, Rivera was expected to take on John Lineker, but Lineker had to have emergency surgery on Sunday and had to withdraw as well.

UFC 219 prelim card

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Khalil Rountree -285 Michal Oleksiejczuk +225 Light heavyweight Myles Jury -260 Rick Glenn +200 Featherweight Matheus Nicolau -305 Louis Smolka +235 Flyweight

