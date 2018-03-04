UFC 222 fight card: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya start time, live stream, prelims, location

UFC 222 in Las Vegas on Saturday night was the card that almost wasn't. After an injury to featherweight champion Max Holloway, there was speculation that the card could be canceled altogether. But after women's 145-pound champ Cris Cyborg stepped to the plate, things got back on track in a hurry.

Cyborg will continue to assert herself as arguably the best women's MMA fighter of all time when she squares off against Yana Kunitskaya -- Invicta FC's current bantamweight champion. Cyborg recently beat another former Invicta FC champion in Tonya Evinger before going the distance against Holly Holm in December.

Despite not competing for the featherweight championship, Edgar (21-5-1) will still fight on Saturday as he takes on undefeated rising contender Brian Ortega. The jiu-jitsu specialist Ortega (13-0-0) has a chance to make a big name for himself if he can defeat a veteran the likes of Edgar in a PPV co-main event.

Here's the information you need to catch the UFC 222 action on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 222 prelims

Date: Saturday, March 3

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Channel: FS1

How to watch UFC 222 main card

Date: Saturday, March 3

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Stream: UFC.TV or Amazon

Channel: PPV (check provider)

Now, here's a look at the main UFC 222 fight card and betting odds.

UFC 222 main fight card, odds