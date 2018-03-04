UFC 222 fight card: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya start time, live stream, prelims, location
All the info you need to watch UFC 222 on Saturday night
UFC 222 in Las Vegas on Saturday night was the card that almost wasn't. After an injury to featherweight champion Max Holloway, there was speculation that the card could be canceled altogether. But after women's 145-pound champ Cris Cyborg stepped to the plate, things got back on track in a hurry.
Cyborg will continue to assert herself as arguably the best women's MMA fighter of all time when she squares off against Yana Kunitskaya -- Invicta FC's current bantamweight champion. Cyborg recently beat another former Invicta FC champion in Tonya Evinger before going the distance against Holly Holm in December.
Despite not competing for the featherweight championship, Edgar (21-5-1) will still fight on Saturday as he takes on undefeated rising contender Brian Ortega. The jiu-jitsu specialist Ortega (13-0-0) has a chance to make a big name for himself if he can defeat a veteran the likes of Edgar in a PPV co-main event.
Here's the information you need to catch the UFC 222 action on Saturday night.
How to watch UFC 222 prelims
Date: Saturday, March 3
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Channel: FS1
How to watch UFC 222 main card
Date: Saturday, March 3
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
Stream: UFC.TV or Amazon
Channel: PPV (check provider)
Now, here's a look at the main UFC 222 fight card and betting odds.
UFC 222 main fight card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight Class
Cris Cyborg (-1400)
Yana Kunitskaya (+750)
Women's featherweight title
Frankie Edgar (-160)
Brian Ortega (+130)
Featherweight
Sean O'Malley (-135)
Andre Soukhamthath (+105)
Bantamweight
Stefan Struve (-200)
Andrei Arlovski (+160)
Heavyweight
Kellen Vieira (-225)
Cat Zingano (+175)
Bantamweight
-
