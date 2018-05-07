UFC 224 fight card, prelims, odds: Amanda Nunes vs. Raquel Pennington headlines event
A pair of women's bantamweight are ready to throwdown in Brazil this week
UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes continues to track at becoming one of the best women's fighters in the world on Saturday night in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, when she takes on Raquel Pennington in the main event of UFC 224. The fight on its own should be enough to grab fight fans' attention, but the battle has even more intrigue given the friendship the two fighters share.
It's Nunes' second straight fight headlining a PPV after she won a unanimous decision over Valentina Shevchenko in September 2017. There's also the lingering discussion about Nunes taking on fellow Brazilian champion Cris "Cyborg" Justino in a superfight if she's successful against Pennington.
Plus, we get the return of Kelvin Gastelum when he takes on middleweight veteran Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza. Gastelum is coming off a vicious first-round knockout of former middleweight champion Michael Bisping in November and looking to inch closer to his first ever title shot. Plus, it's the return of top women's strawweight prospect Mackenzie Dern when she takes on Amanda Cooper -- fresh off her debut victory in March.
Check out the rest of the card and fight order for Brazil below.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weghtclass
Amanda Nunes (c) -600
|Raquel Pennington +400
Women's bantamweight title
Ronaldo Souza -150
|Kelvin Gastelum +120
Middleweight
Mackenzie Dern -235
|Amanda Cooper +185
Women's strawweight
John Lineker -250
|Brian Kelleher +195
Bantamweight
Lyoto Machida -260
|Vitor Belfort +200
Middleweight
Karl Roberson -155
|Cezar Ferreira +125
Middleweight
Junior Albini -140
|Aleksei Oleinik +110
Heavyweight
Davi Ramos -140
|Nick Hein +110
Lightweight
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos -135
|Sean Strickland +105
Welterweight
Warlley Alves -250
|Sultan Aliev +195
Welterweight
Jack Hermansson -160
|Thales Leites +130
Middleweight
Ramazan Emeev -200
|Alberto Mina +160
Welterweight
|Markus Perez -285
|James Bochnovic +225
|Middleweight
