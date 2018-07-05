UFC 226 odds, lines: Stipe Miocic, Francis Ngannou big favorites in main event fights
Miocic has had a lot of action coming in on him over the last week
UFC 226 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is almost here. With a loaded main card of action on tap filled with plenty of power punchers, there's going to be a ton of money on the line for those near the casinos for the PPV event. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will take on light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in the main event. Featherweight champ Max Holloway was expected to defend his belt against Brian Ortega, but his team removed him from the event while he was battling concussion-like symptoms.
In the new co-main event is the man Miocic most recently beat to retain his title in Francis Ngannou. "The Predator" is coming in as a large favorite in his own right when he takes on another heavy hitter in Derrick Lewis. Plus, Paul Felder, who is stepping in on short notice to face Mike Perry because of an injury to Yancy Medeiros, is a favorite in his first welterweight bout.
Let's take a look at the rest of the fight card and each bout's odds from Bovada.
UFC 226 odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Stipe Miocic (c) -250
Daniel Cormier +195
Heavyweight title
Francis Ngannou -370
Derrick Lewis +280
Heavyweight
Michael Chiesa -160
Anthony Pettis +130
Lightweight
Gokhan Saki -145
Khalil Rountree +115
Light heavyweight
Paul Felder -155
Mike Perry +125
Welterweight
Paulo Costa -450
Uriah Hall +325
Middleweight
Raphael Assuncao -175
Rob Font +145
Bantamweight
Curtis Millender -170
Max Griffin +140
Welterweight
Dan Hooker -130
Gilbert Burns +100
Lightweight
|Lando Vannata -175
|Drakkar Klose +145
|Lightweight
|Jamie Moyle -210
|Emily Whitmire +170
|Women's strawweight
