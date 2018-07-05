UFC 226 odds, lines: Stipe Miocic, Francis Ngannou big favorites in main event fights

Miocic has had a lot of action coming in on him over the last week

UFC 226 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is almost here. With a loaded main card of action on tap filled with plenty of power punchers, there's going to be a ton of money on the line for those near the casinos for the PPV event. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will take on light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in the main event. Featherweight champ Max Holloway was expected to defend his belt against Brian Ortega, but his team removed him from the event while he was battling concussion-like symptoms.

In the new co-main event is the man Miocic most recently beat to retain his title in Francis Ngannou. "The Predator" is coming in as a large favorite in his own right when he takes on another heavy hitter in Derrick Lewis. Plus, Paul Felder, who is stepping in on short notice to face Mike Perry because of an injury to Yancy Medeiros, is a favorite in his first welterweight bout.

Let's take a look at the rest of the fight card and each bout's odds from Bovada.

UFC 226 odds

FavoriteUnderdogWeightclass

Stipe Miocic (c) -250

Daniel Cormier +195

Heavyweight title

Francis Ngannou -370

Derrick Lewis +280

Heavyweight

Michael Chiesa -160

Anthony Pettis +130

Lightweight

Gokhan Saki -145

Khalil Rountree +115

Light heavyweight

Paul Felder -155

Mike Perry +125

Welterweight

Paulo Costa -450

Uriah Hall +325

Middleweight

Raphael Assuncao -175

Rob Font +145

Bantamweight

Curtis Millender -170

Max Griffin +140

Welterweight

Dan Hooker -130

Gilbert Burns +100

Lightweight

Lando Vannata -175Drakkar Klose +145Lightweight
Jamie Moyle -210Emily Whitmire +170Women's strawweight
