UFC 237 odds, predictions: Proven MMA insider picks Namajunas vs Andrade, Cannonier vs Silva

Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade are among the fastest-rising UFC stars. Their world-class skills will be on display Saturday night when they meet for the strawweight title in the main event of UFC 237. The 13-bout UFC 237 card takes place at Jeunesse Arena in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. The preliminary UFC 237 fight card is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, with the main card beginning two hours later. Namajunas (8-3) won the belt with a massive upset of Joanna Jedrzejczyk in 2017 and proved the victory was no fluke by also taking last year's rematch. The hard-hitting Andrade (19-6) has three consecutive victories and is the slight favorite despite being the challenger. Andrade is a -125 favorite (risk $125 to win $100), while Namajunas is a +105 underdog (risk $100 to win $105) in the latest Namajunas vs. Andrade odds. In the co-main event, Jared Cannonier meets UFC legend Anderson Silva in a middleweight bout. Despite his stature, Silva is a +150 underdog in the current Cannonier vs Silva odds. Before you make any UFC 237 picks and predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's MMA guru, Kyle Marley, has to say.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and DFS shows. Over the past year, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $21,000. It's an astonishing cash rate that shows the depth of Marley's knowledge.

Last week at UFC Fight Night 151, Marley advised SportsLine members that Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone would defeat the rugged Al Iaquinta in the main event. He predicted that Cerrone's more well-rounded skill set would be too much for Iaquinta to handle, and that's exactly what happened, as Cerrone dominated most of the way and earned a unanimous-decision victory. That pick was the finishing touch on an amazing night in which Marley went 11-1 and netted $100 bettors nearly $1,000 in profit.

That wasn't a fluke either. At UFC 236, Marley told SportsLine that underdog Dustin Poirier (+185) would win a close decision against Max Holloway (-225) in a bout for the interim lightweight title. Marley was on point again, as Poirier took the upper hand in a classic and close battle between two of the UFC's top pound-for-pound fighters. Anyone who has followed Marley's advice is way up.

Marley knows the main event has the potential to be a Fight of the Year candidate since Namajunas and Andrade are both known for their fearlessness and versatile skill sets. Namajunas is now No. 14 in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings and her stock is at an all-time high following her pair of wins over Jedrzejczyk.

Andrade, who is widely regarded as the heaviest puncher in the division, hasn't lost since she dropped a decision to Jedrzejczyk in a May 2017 title bout. She is coming off a first-round knockout of Karolina Kowalkiewicz in September of last year. You can see Marley's highly confident UFC 237 picks for the main event at SportsLine.

One of Marley's UFC 237 picks we'll give away: He's backing Alex Volkanovski (+120) to upset former champion Jose Aldo (-140) in a main-card featherweight bout. Volkanovski (19-1) has won his first six UFC fights and is coming off a knockout over Chad Mendes in December. On the other side of the octagon, Also (28-4) has rebounded with two consecutive wins following a pair of losses to current champion Max Holloway.

"Aldo has shown that he still has a lot in the tank, and we have seen Volkanovski prove that he deserves to face top competition," Marley told SportsLine. "Volkanovski is going to be the fighter pushing the pace and he averages more than six significant strikes landed per minute. If this fight were anywhere other than Brazil, we would see Volkanovski as the slight favorite." Book Volkanovski over Aldo as one of your top UFC 237 picks.

