UFC 239 odds, optimal predictions: MMA expert picks Jones vs. Santos, Nunes vs. Holm

Two of the most celebrated champions in UFC history will defend their belts Saturday night at UFC 239, while a pair of dangerous underdogs will attempt to steal the show. The 13-bout UFC 239 card from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas features preliminary bouts starting at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the main card two hours later. Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones defends his title for the second time this year against second-ranked contender Thiago Santos, who hopes to build on a four-fight win streak with what would be the biggest victory of his career. In the co-main event of UFC Las Vegas, Women's bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes defends her title against Holly Holm, the dangerous challenger who famously dethroned Ronda Rousey. Jones is a -525 favorite (risk $525 to win $100), while Santos is a 4-1 underdog in the latest Jones vs. Santos odds. Nunes is a -325 favorite against Holm (+265). You need to hear from SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley before settling on your UFC 239 picks and predictions.

Marley knows the main event is an important bout in the career trajectories of both fighters. Jones can't afford a slip-up against a lesser opponent as he attempts to further a career filled with accomplishments inside the cage and tumult outside of it. UFC president Dana White recently told the media the promotion is running out of contenders whom he believes have a legitimate chance to defeat Jones.

Jones, 31, has never lost a bout via stoppage or decision. He was disqualified in a 2009 bout because of illegal elbows and saw his rematch victory over Daniel Cormier overturned to a no-contest after a failed drug test.

Following a 16-month absence because of the drug test suspension, Jones had little trouble with Gustafsson, who pushed him to a close five-round decision in their September 2013 meeting. He also dispatched the overmatched but resilient Smith three months later.

In the meantime, Santos, 35, has emerged as a worthy title contender based on a recent surge that has seen him win four fights in the past 11 months, three coming by knockout. The heavy-handed Santos stopped Jimi Manuwa in December and followed it up with a third-round stoppage of Jan Blachowicz in March. You can get Marley's confident Jones vs. Santos picks and UFC 239 predictions at SportsLine.

One of Marley's UFC 239 predictions we can share: He is backing Yadong Song (-225) to defeat Alejandro Perez (+185) in a bantamweight clash on the undercard.

Song (13-3) is a rising contender who has won his first three UFC bouts and is coming off a decision win against Vince Morales. Meanwhile, Perez has won four of his last five fights, but is looking to bounce back from a March defeat to Cody Stamann.

"This is a favorable matchup for Song. I expect him to win the striking exchanges and he is the better wrestler of the two as well. Song should be more than a 2-1 favorite and he can finish on his feet or on the ground," Marley told SportsLine. Overall, Song has won six straight fights dating back to late 2016. Two of his last four bouts haven't made it past the first round.

