The latest UFC PPV is upon us. The long-awaited welterweight showdown between champion Kamaru Usman and top contender Gilbert Burns is set to headline UFC 258 on Feb. 13 from the APEX in Las Vegas. These two are plenty familiar with one another as they have trained alongside as teammates in south Florida over the last few years, but now will separate to go toe-to-toe with the 170-pound title on the line.

Usman and Burns were expected to fight at UFC 251 this past July in one of the first main event battles from Fight Island, only to see Burns test positive for COVID-19 and Usman defend his belt on short notice against Jorge Masvidal. The two were then targeted for a UFC 256 fight in December, but Usman withdrew, citing the need to recover from undisclosed injuries. Now, the fight is finally set to go down -- assuming both fighters remain healthy in the coming weeks.

In the co-main event, a pair of women's flyweights take center stage when Maycee Barber faces off with Alexa Grasso at 125 pounds. Barber, 22, is coming off the first loss of her professional career to Roxanne Modafferi in January 2020. She also suffered a knee injury in that bout that required a lengthy recovery. Grasso, meanwhile, is coming off a decision win over Je Yeon Kim and is looking to get into the title conversation with a victory. Below is the complete fight card with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC 258 fight card, odds

Kamaru Usman (c) -280 vs. Gilbert Burns +230, welterweight championship

Alexa Grasso -135 vs. Maycee Barber +115, women's flyweights



Kelvin Gastelum -220 vs. Ian Heinisch +180, middleweights

Julian Marquez -170 vs. Maki Pitolo +145, middleweights



Bobby Green -270 vs. Jim Miller +220, lightweights

Rodolfo Vieira -400 vs. Anthony Hernandez +310, middleweights



Chris Gutierrez -150 vs. Andre Ewell +125, featherweights

Belal Muhammad -420 vs. Dhiego Lima +330, welterweights

Ricky Simon -270 vs. Brian Kelleher +220, featherweights

Miranda Maverick -150 vs. Gillian Robertson +125, women's flyweights

Gabriel Green -125 vs. Phillip Rowe +105, welterweights

Mallory Martin -150 vs. Polyana Viana +125, women's strawweights



UFC 258 viewing info

Date: Feb. 13

Feb. 13 Location: UFC APEX -- Las Vegas

UFC APEX -- Las Vegas Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card) | 8 p.m. (Prelims)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) | 8 p.m. (Prelims) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $64.99 (new ESPN+ subscribers) or $59.99 (existing subscribers)

UFC 258 countdown

