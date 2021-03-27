The latest UFC PPV is ready to commence. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will look to make another defense of his title and tie Randy Couture for most title defenses in MMA history when he takes on the powerful striker in Francis Ngannou for a second time. Fresh off a trilogy with Daniel Cormier over the last three years, Miocic is set to face another opponent he's familiar with in the main event of UFC 260 at the Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Miocic outclassed Ngannou in their first meeting in January 2018 with a strong wrestling and grappling game to stymie the attacking puncher from Cameroon. Now, he'll have to do it again to retain his title as the baddest man on the planet. Plus, former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is back when he takes on Vicente Luque in an attempt to snap a three-fight losing skid.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 260 on Saturday night.

UFC 260 main card, odds